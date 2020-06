20696 SOUTHWIND TERRACE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets ceiling fan

INTERIOR GARAGE TOWNHOME W/ FRESH PAINT AND NEW CARPET AND READY FOR A NEW TENANT * 3 BEDROOM * 2 FULL BATHS * 2 HALF BATHS *LOWER LEVEL HAS REC ROOM W/GAS FIREPLACE AND SLIDING GLASS DOOR LEADING TO FENCED REAR YARD * KITCHEN W/EAT IN AREA, HDWD FLOORING AND SLIDING GLASS DOOR LEADING TO DECK * LIVING ROOM AND DINING ROOM * MASTER BEDROOM W/CEILING FAN, FULL BATH AND WALK IN CLOSET * APPLICANTS MUST HAVE GOOD CREDIT * QUALIFYING REQUIREMENTS: GROSS INCOME TO BE AT LEAST 3X MONTHLY RENT * NO PETS * NO SMOKERS