20621 EXCHANGE STREET

Amenities
Spacious 5 Bedrooms, 4 Full Baths, Single Family Home at One Loudoun. Magnificent home with lots of upgrades. Main level bedroom with full bath and walk-in closet. Loft on upper level. Open concept, large Trex deck, Whole House Audio system and network ports throughout. Oversized master bedroom on upper floor w/luxury bath and walk in closet. Basement with plenty of storage. NO lawn maintenance. Lots of amenities including in-door basketball court, tennis court, volleyball court, soccer field, resort style pool, tot lots, central park, dog parks, amphitheater, and so much more to enjoy. Close to shopping, dining, entertainment and major highways.