20621 EXCHANGE STREET

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court dog park parking playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed media room pet friendly tennis court volleyball court

Spacious 5 Bedrooms, 4 Full Baths, Single Family Home at One Loudoun. Magnificent home with lots of upgrades. Main level bedroom with full bath and walk-in closet. Loft on upper level. Open concept, large Trex deck, Whole House Audio system and network ports throughout. Oversized master bedroom on upper floor w/luxury bath and walk in closet. Basement with plenty of storage. NO lawn maintenance. Lots of amenities including in-door basketball court, tennis court, volleyball court, soccer field, resort style pool, tot lots, central park, dog parks, amphitheater, and so much more to enjoy. Close to shopping, dining, entertainment and major highways.