20621 EXCHANGE STREET
Last updated November 11 2019 at 5:19 AM

20621 EXCHANGE STREET

20621 Exchange Street · No Longer Available
Location

20621 Exchange Street, Ashburn, VA 20147

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
dog park
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
media room
pet friendly
tennis court
volleyball court
Spacious 5 Bedrooms, 4 Full Baths, Single Family Home at One Loudoun. Magnificent home with lots of upgrades. Main level bedroom with full bath and walk-in closet. Loft on upper level. Open concept, large Trex deck, Whole House Audio system and network ports throughout. Oversized master bedroom on upper floor w/luxury bath and walk in closet. Basement with plenty of storage. NO lawn maintenance. Lots of amenities including in-door basketball court, tennis court, volleyball court, soccer field, resort style pool, tot lots, central park, dog parks, amphitheater, and so much more to enjoy. Close to shopping, dining, entertainment and major highways.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20621 EXCHANGE STREET have any available units?
20621 EXCHANGE STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ashburn, VA.
What amenities does 20621 EXCHANGE STREET have?
Some of 20621 EXCHANGE STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20621 EXCHANGE STREET currently offering any rent specials?
20621 EXCHANGE STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20621 EXCHANGE STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 20621 EXCHANGE STREET is pet friendly.
Does 20621 EXCHANGE STREET offer parking?
Yes, 20621 EXCHANGE STREET offers parking.
Does 20621 EXCHANGE STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 20621 EXCHANGE STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 20621 EXCHANGE STREET have a pool?
Yes, 20621 EXCHANGE STREET has a pool.
Does 20621 EXCHANGE STREET have accessible units?
No, 20621 EXCHANGE STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 20621 EXCHANGE STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20621 EXCHANGE STREET has units with dishwashers.
Does 20621 EXCHANGE STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 20621 EXCHANGE STREET does not have units with air conditioning.

