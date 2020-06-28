All apartments in Ashburn
Last updated September 6 2019 at 7:18 AM

20604 CORNSTALK TERRACE

20604 Cornstalk Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

20604 Cornstalk Terrace, Ashburn, VA 20147
Ashburn Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
gym
parking
pool
guest parking
Beautiful third floor Condo in the sought after Lakeshore section in Ashburn Village. Spacious 2 bedroom, 2 full bath, vaulted ceilings, and gas fireplace. Open concept layout to family and dining room with fantastic lighting and water views from your balcony! Master bedroom has private full bath, walk in closet, and access to private balcony. Large second bedroom with full bath and walk in closet. Gourmet kitchen with tile floor, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and breakfast nook. Excellent location and lots of guest parking space. Minutes walk to Sports Pavilion, dining, grocery, and more! Free membership to residents to the state-of-the-art 2-level Sports Pavilion fitness center. 4 swimming pools, racquet ball, basketball, multiple jogging/walking trails throughout. Shopping center conveniently located across the street with everything you need. Bus stops nearby. 2 miles from W&OD Bike Trail. 4 miles from Dulles Town Center & One Loudoun. Quick access to Route 7, Route 28, and Dulles Toll Road. 30 minutes east and you are in the heart of Washington DC. 40 minutes west and you are in wild West Virginia.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20604 CORNSTALK TERRACE have any available units?
20604 CORNSTALK TERRACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ashburn, VA.
What amenities does 20604 CORNSTALK TERRACE have?
Some of 20604 CORNSTALK TERRACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20604 CORNSTALK TERRACE currently offering any rent specials?
20604 CORNSTALK TERRACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20604 CORNSTALK TERRACE pet-friendly?
No, 20604 CORNSTALK TERRACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ashburn.
Does 20604 CORNSTALK TERRACE offer parking?
Yes, 20604 CORNSTALK TERRACE offers parking.
Does 20604 CORNSTALK TERRACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 20604 CORNSTALK TERRACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 20604 CORNSTALK TERRACE have a pool?
Yes, 20604 CORNSTALK TERRACE has a pool.
Does 20604 CORNSTALK TERRACE have accessible units?
No, 20604 CORNSTALK TERRACE does not have accessible units.
Does 20604 CORNSTALK TERRACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20604 CORNSTALK TERRACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 20604 CORNSTALK TERRACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 20604 CORNSTALK TERRACE does not have units with air conditioning.
