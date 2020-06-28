20604 CORNSTALK TERRACE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court gym parking pool guest parking

Beautiful third floor Condo in the sought after Lakeshore section in Ashburn Village. Spacious 2 bedroom, 2 full bath, vaulted ceilings, and gas fireplace. Open concept layout to family and dining room with fantastic lighting and water views from your balcony! Master bedroom has private full bath, walk in closet, and access to private balcony. Large second bedroom with full bath and walk in closet. Gourmet kitchen with tile floor, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and breakfast nook. Excellent location and lots of guest parking space. Minutes walk to Sports Pavilion, dining, grocery, and more! Free membership to residents to the state-of-the-art 2-level Sports Pavilion fitness center. 4 swimming pools, racquet ball, basketball, multiple jogging/walking trails throughout. Shopping center conveniently located across the street with everything you need. Bus stops nearby. 2 miles from W&OD Bike Trail. 4 miles from Dulles Town Center & One Loudoun. Quick access to Route 7, Route 28, and Dulles Toll Road. 30 minutes east and you are in the heart of Washington DC. 40 minutes west and you are in wild West Virginia.