All apartments in Ashburn
Find more places like 20557 MILBRIDGE TERRACE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Ashburn, VA
/
20557 MILBRIDGE TERRACE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

20557 MILBRIDGE TERRACE

20557 Milbridge Ter · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Ashburn
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

20557 Milbridge Ter, Ashburn, VA 20147

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
garage
media room
Reduced! One year old 2538 sf luxury condo in One Loudoun, walking distance to shopping, restaurants, movie theatre, book store and Trader Joes etc.. Across the street from Top Golf and I Fly and minutes from the Coming soon Metro.Three bedroom, 2-1/2 bath luxury condo with attached garage and a rooftop deck. Many upgrades including, Granite, Stainless Steel Appliances, Vanities, ceramic tile, special flooring. Lots of natural light and incredible Urban Chic styling with a wide open main level with high ceilings and a main level balcony. Minutes from Routes 7, 28 and the toll road. Access to all community amenities. Don't miss this opportunity.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20557 MILBRIDGE TERRACE have any available units?
20557 MILBRIDGE TERRACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ashburn, VA.
What amenities does 20557 MILBRIDGE TERRACE have?
Some of 20557 MILBRIDGE TERRACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20557 MILBRIDGE TERRACE currently offering any rent specials?
20557 MILBRIDGE TERRACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20557 MILBRIDGE TERRACE pet-friendly?
No, 20557 MILBRIDGE TERRACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ashburn.
Does 20557 MILBRIDGE TERRACE offer parking?
Yes, 20557 MILBRIDGE TERRACE offers parking.
Does 20557 MILBRIDGE TERRACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 20557 MILBRIDGE TERRACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 20557 MILBRIDGE TERRACE have a pool?
No, 20557 MILBRIDGE TERRACE does not have a pool.
Does 20557 MILBRIDGE TERRACE have accessible units?
No, 20557 MILBRIDGE TERRACE does not have accessible units.
Does 20557 MILBRIDGE TERRACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20557 MILBRIDGE TERRACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 20557 MILBRIDGE TERRACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 20557 MILBRIDGE TERRACE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Heights at Goose Creek Village
42785 Generation Drive
Ashburn, VA 20148
Camden Ashburn Farm
20886 Isherwood Ter
Ashburn, VA 20147
Camden Silo Creek
43449 Silo Creek Ter
Ashburn, VA 20147
Atley on the Greenway
21827 High Rock Ter
Ashburn, VA 20147
BLVD Loudoun Station
43805 Central Station Dr
Ashburn, VA 20147
The Ashborough
20155 San Joaquin Ter
Ashburn, VA 20147
Westwind Farms Apartments
22541 Hickory Hill Sq
Ashburn, VA 20148
Saddle Ridge
20070 Coltsfoot Ter
Ashburn, VA 20147

Similar Pages

Ashburn 1 BedroomsAshburn 2 Bedrooms
Ashburn Apartments with ParkingAshburn Pet Friendly Places
Ashburn Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDFrederick, MDBethesda, MD
Gaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VALeesburg, VATysons Corner, VA
Falls Church, VAMcLean, VAFair Oaks, VAAnnandale, VAMcNair, VASpringfield, VALake Ridge, VALorton, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Ashburn Village

Apartments Near Colleges

Hood CollegeMarymount University
Northern Virginia Community CollegeAmerican University
Catholic University of America