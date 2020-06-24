20557 MILBRIDGE TERRACE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities garage media room

Reduced! One year old 2538 sf luxury condo in One Loudoun, walking distance to shopping, restaurants, movie theatre, book store and Trader Joes etc.. Across the street from Top Golf and I Fly and minutes from the Coming soon Metro.Three bedroom, 2-1/2 bath luxury condo with attached garage and a rooftop deck. Many upgrades including, Granite, Stainless Steel Appliances, Vanities, ceramic tile, special flooring. Lots of natural light and incredible Urban Chic styling with a wide open main level with high ceilings and a main level balcony. Minutes from Routes 7, 28 and the toll road. Access to all community amenities. Don't miss this opportunity.