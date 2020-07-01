All apartments in Ashburn
Last updated November 27 2019 at 12:33 AM

20478 COOL FERN SQUARE

20478 Cool Fern Square · No Longer Available
Location

20478 Cool Fern Square, Ashburn, VA 20147
Ashburn Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Open, bright and light main level with upgraded flooring. Living room has access to balcony & dining room. Bright kitchen with granite, upgraded appliances & lots of cabinetry space. Upper level with upgraded flooring & 2 big, private bedroom suites featuring large walk-in closets and updated baths. Separate laundry/utility room with font-load laundry. Garage plus driveway parking. Great community near Ashburn Village Center, Ashburn Village Sports Pavillion, schools, One Loudoun, Dulles and much more! A great find and a great value with all these upgrades!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20478 COOL FERN SQUARE have any available units?
20478 COOL FERN SQUARE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ashburn, VA.
What amenities does 20478 COOL FERN SQUARE have?
Some of 20478 COOL FERN SQUARE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20478 COOL FERN SQUARE currently offering any rent specials?
20478 COOL FERN SQUARE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20478 COOL FERN SQUARE pet-friendly?
No, 20478 COOL FERN SQUARE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ashburn.
Does 20478 COOL FERN SQUARE offer parking?
Yes, 20478 COOL FERN SQUARE offers parking.
Does 20478 COOL FERN SQUARE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 20478 COOL FERN SQUARE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 20478 COOL FERN SQUARE have a pool?
No, 20478 COOL FERN SQUARE does not have a pool.
Does 20478 COOL FERN SQUARE have accessible units?
No, 20478 COOL FERN SQUARE does not have accessible units.
Does 20478 COOL FERN SQUARE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20478 COOL FERN SQUARE has units with dishwashers.
Does 20478 COOL FERN SQUARE have units with air conditioning?
No, 20478 COOL FERN SQUARE does not have units with air conditioning.

