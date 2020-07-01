20478 COOL FERN SQUARE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Open, bright and light main level with upgraded flooring. Living room has access to balcony & dining room. Bright kitchen with granite, upgraded appliances & lots of cabinetry space. Upper level with upgraded flooring & 2 big, private bedroom suites featuring large walk-in closets and updated baths. Separate laundry/utility room with font-load laundry. Garage plus driveway parking. Great community near Ashburn Village Center, Ashburn Village Sports Pavillion, schools, One Loudoun, Dulles and much more! A great find and a great value with all these upgrades!