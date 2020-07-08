20467 GREYMONT TERRACE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage internet access

Beautiful brick front townhouse with garage available for rent in Ashburn's prestigious Belmont Country Club! Enjoy the open floorplan on all 3 levels. Light and bright and loaded with upgrades throughout! Kitchen features SS appliances, upgraded cabinets and a breakfast area that leads to the spacious deck. Upper level has 2 master bedrooms each with their own private master bathrooms. Lower level is complete with great size rec room and is walk out level to the rear yard. Enjoy all the amenities this golf course community has to offer!! Rent includes: HOA fee, Belmont club fee, Comcast basic cable & Internet, common area landscaping, snow removal & trash removal. Rent does not include utilities.