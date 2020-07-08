All apartments in Ashburn
Find more places like 20467 GREYMONT TERRACE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Ashburn, VA
/
20467 GREYMONT TERRACE
Last updated June 2 2020 at 12:21 AM

20467 GREYMONT TERRACE

20467 Greymont Terrace · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Ashburn
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

20467 Greymont Terrace, Ashburn, VA 20147
Belmont

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
Beautiful brick front townhouse with garage available for rent in Ashburn's prestigious Belmont Country Club! Enjoy the open floorplan on all 3 levels. Light and bright and loaded with upgrades throughout! Kitchen features SS appliances, upgraded cabinets and a breakfast area that leads to the spacious deck. Upper level has 2 master bedrooms each with their own private master bathrooms. Lower level is complete with great size rec room and is walk out level to the rear yard. Enjoy all the amenities this golf course community has to offer!! Rent includes: HOA fee, Belmont club fee, Comcast basic cable & Internet, common area landscaping, snow removal & trash removal. Rent does not include utilities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20467 GREYMONT TERRACE have any available units?
20467 GREYMONT TERRACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ashburn, VA.
What amenities does 20467 GREYMONT TERRACE have?
Some of 20467 GREYMONT TERRACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20467 GREYMONT TERRACE currently offering any rent specials?
20467 GREYMONT TERRACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20467 GREYMONT TERRACE pet-friendly?
No, 20467 GREYMONT TERRACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ashburn.
Does 20467 GREYMONT TERRACE offer parking?
Yes, 20467 GREYMONT TERRACE offers parking.
Does 20467 GREYMONT TERRACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 20467 GREYMONT TERRACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 20467 GREYMONT TERRACE have a pool?
No, 20467 GREYMONT TERRACE does not have a pool.
Does 20467 GREYMONT TERRACE have accessible units?
No, 20467 GREYMONT TERRACE does not have accessible units.
Does 20467 GREYMONT TERRACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20467 GREYMONT TERRACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 20467 GREYMONT TERRACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 20467 GREYMONT TERRACE does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Heights at Goose Creek Village
42785 Generation Drive
Ashburn, VA 20148
Camden Ashburn Farm
20886 Isherwood Ter
Ashburn, VA 20147
Arbors at Broadlands
43170 Thistledown Ter
Ashburn, VA 20148
Camden Silo Creek
43449 Silo Creek Ter
Ashburn, VA 20147
BLVD Loudoun Station
43805 Central Station Dr
Ashburn, VA 20147
The Ashborough
20155 San Joaquin Ter
Ashburn, VA 20147
Westwind Farms Apartments
22541 Hickory Hill Sq
Ashburn, VA 20148
Saddle Ridge
20070 Coltsfoot Ter
Ashburn, VA 20147

Similar Pages

Ashburn 1 BedroomsAshburn 2 Bedrooms
Ashburn Apartments with ParkingAshburn Pet Friendly Places
Ashburn Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDFrederick, MDBethesda, MD
Gaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VALeesburg, VATysons Corner, VA
Falls Church, VAMcLean, VAFair Oaks, VAAnnandale, VAMcNair, VASpringfield, VALake Ridge, VALorton, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Ashburn Village

Apartments Near Colleges

Hood CollegeMarymount University
Northern Virginia Community CollegeAmerican University
Catholic University of America