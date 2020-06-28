20390 Alderleaf Ter.

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated

2 Master Bedrooms in this Beautiful TH Condo - Stunning Condo Townhome featuring 2 Master Bedroom on separate levels. This updated beauty won't last long. This home features an open kitchen, a spacious loft with fantastic built in's, gorgeous hardwood floors, a stone outdoor entertaining area and more. It's key location is convenient to shopping, libraries, trails, and major access roads like the toll road, Rt. 28, and Loudoun County Pkwy. Pets are case by case, LB lease and LB application @ ppi. rent.



(RLNE5431314)