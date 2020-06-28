All apartments in Ashburn
20390 Alderleaf Ter.

20390 Alderleaf Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

20390 Alderleaf Terrace, Ashburn, VA 20147
Ashburn Farm

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2 Master Bedrooms in this Beautiful TH Condo - Stunning Condo Townhome featuring 2 Master Bedroom on separate levels. This updated beauty won't last long. This home features an open kitchen, a spacious loft with fantastic built in's, gorgeous hardwood floors, a stone outdoor entertaining area and more. It's key location is convenient to shopping, libraries, trails, and major access roads like the toll road, Rt. 28, and Loudoun County Pkwy. Pets are case by case, LB lease and LB application @ ppi. rent.

(RLNE5431314)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20390 Alderleaf Ter. have any available units?
20390 Alderleaf Ter. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ashburn, VA.
Is 20390 Alderleaf Ter. currently offering any rent specials?
20390 Alderleaf Ter. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20390 Alderleaf Ter. pet-friendly?
Yes, 20390 Alderleaf Ter. is pet friendly.
Does 20390 Alderleaf Ter. offer parking?
No, 20390 Alderleaf Ter. does not offer parking.
Does 20390 Alderleaf Ter. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20390 Alderleaf Ter. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20390 Alderleaf Ter. have a pool?
No, 20390 Alderleaf Ter. does not have a pool.
Does 20390 Alderleaf Ter. have accessible units?
No, 20390 Alderleaf Ter. does not have accessible units.
Does 20390 Alderleaf Ter. have units with dishwashers?
No, 20390 Alderleaf Ter. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 20390 Alderleaf Ter. have units with air conditioning?
No, 20390 Alderleaf Ter. does not have units with air conditioning.
