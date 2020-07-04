20111 Old Line Terrace

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage playground

Elegant 3 Bedroom 2 Full 2 Half Bath Townhome in Ashburn - Renters Warehouse presents to you this elegant 3 bedroom 2 full 2 half bath townhome in Ashburn. Brand new Contemporary Urban Townhome in the heart of Ashburn conveniently located off Belmont Ridge Road. 4th floor loft, with wet bar and rooftop terrace. Oversized extra deep 2 car garage can easily fit a third vehicle. Home backs to W O&D Trail and has a footpath to Belmont Station Elementary School. Easy access to Dulles toll road, route 7, and minutes away from Dulles Airport. Close to shops and fine dining. Pets are case by case. Showings by appointment only. $50 non-refundable App Fee, $10/month Utility and Maintenance Reduction Program added to rent, $99 move-in charge/property. Call for a tour at 571.239.0553



(RLNE5401875)