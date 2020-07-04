All apartments in Ashburn
Last updated January 1 2020 at 8:06 AM

20111 Old Line Terrace

20111 Old Line Ter · No Longer Available
Location

20111 Old Line Ter, Ashburn, VA 20147

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
playground
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
playground
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Elegant 3 Bedroom 2 Full 2 Half Bath Townhome in Ashburn - Renters Warehouse presents to you this elegant 3 bedroom 2 full 2 half bath townhome in Ashburn. Brand new Contemporary Urban Townhome in the heart of Ashburn conveniently located off Belmont Ridge Road. 4th floor loft, with wet bar and rooftop terrace. Oversized extra deep 2 car garage can easily fit a third vehicle. Home backs to W O&D Trail and has a footpath to Belmont Station Elementary School. Easy access to Dulles toll road, route 7, and minutes away from Dulles Airport. Close to shops and fine dining. Pets are case by case. Showings by appointment only. $50 non-refundable App Fee, $10/month Utility and Maintenance Reduction Program added to rent, $99 move-in charge/property. Call for a tour at 571.239.0553

(RLNE5401875)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20111 Old Line Terrace have any available units?
20111 Old Line Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ashburn, VA.
What amenities does 20111 Old Line Terrace have?
Some of 20111 Old Line Terrace's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20111 Old Line Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
20111 Old Line Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20111 Old Line Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, 20111 Old Line Terrace is pet friendly.
Does 20111 Old Line Terrace offer parking?
Yes, 20111 Old Line Terrace offers parking.
Does 20111 Old Line Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20111 Old Line Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20111 Old Line Terrace have a pool?
No, 20111 Old Line Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 20111 Old Line Terrace have accessible units?
No, 20111 Old Line Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 20111 Old Line Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 20111 Old Line Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 20111 Old Line Terrace have units with air conditioning?
No, 20111 Old Line Terrace does not have units with air conditioning.

