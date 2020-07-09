All apartments in Arcola
Last updated June 4 2020 at 12:18 AM

24646 RED LAKE TERRACE

24646 Red Lake Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

24646 Red Lake Terrace, Arcola, VA 20166

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
Grand Town home 3036 sq ft with 2 car garage for rent available immediately. 3 finished levels. Washer, Dryer at upper level . 4 bedrooms. 3 full 1 half-bath. 42" furniture grade maple cabinetry. Hardwood floors. Ceramic tile in all baths - Granite counter tops in owners bath and kitchen- Recessed Lighting.Size: 3036 sq ft. - 2 Car Garage and plenty of Off-street driveway parking.Steps to shops, amenities. Pool and clubhouse.Arcola Town Center is an unparalleled location where the regions best amenities and retail are right outside your front door! Meet friends at the community pool. Or take a stroll to Coal Fire Pizza. ~ Onsite shops and dining~ 2 miles to Harris Teeter and Stone Ridge Village Center~ 2 miles to Giant at South Riding Market Square~ 12 miles to Dulles International Airport~ 15 miles to Reston Town Center~ 24 miles to Tysons Corner~ 35 miles to Washington, DC

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24646 RED LAKE TERRACE have any available units?
24646 RED LAKE TERRACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arcola, VA.
What amenities does 24646 RED LAKE TERRACE have?
Some of 24646 RED LAKE TERRACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 24646 RED LAKE TERRACE currently offering any rent specials?
24646 RED LAKE TERRACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24646 RED LAKE TERRACE pet-friendly?
No, 24646 RED LAKE TERRACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arcola.
Does 24646 RED LAKE TERRACE offer parking?
Yes, 24646 RED LAKE TERRACE offers parking.
Does 24646 RED LAKE TERRACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 24646 RED LAKE TERRACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 24646 RED LAKE TERRACE have a pool?
Yes, 24646 RED LAKE TERRACE has a pool.
Does 24646 RED LAKE TERRACE have accessible units?
No, 24646 RED LAKE TERRACE does not have accessible units.
Does 24646 RED LAKE TERRACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 24646 RED LAKE TERRACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 24646 RED LAKE TERRACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 24646 RED LAKE TERRACE does not have units with air conditioning.

