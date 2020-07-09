24646 RED LAKE TERRACE

Amenities

Grand Town home 3036 sq ft with 2 car garage for rent available immediately. 3 finished levels. Washer, Dryer at upper level . 4 bedrooms. 3 full 1 half-bath. 42" furniture grade maple cabinetry. Hardwood floors. Ceramic tile in all baths - Granite counter tops in owners bath and kitchen- Recessed Lighting.Size: 3036 sq ft. - 2 Car Garage and plenty of Off-street driveway parking.Steps to shops, amenities. Pool and clubhouse.Arcola Town Center is an unparalleled location where the regions best amenities and retail are right outside your front door! Meet friends at the community pool. Or take a stroll to Coal Fire Pizza. ~ Onsite shops and dining~ 2 miles to Harris Teeter and Stone Ridge Village Center~ 2 miles to Giant at South Riding Market Square~ 12 miles to Dulles International Airport~ 15 miles to Reston Town Center~ 24 miles to Tysons Corner~ 35 miles to Washington, DC