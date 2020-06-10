All apartments in Arcola
Last updated March 17 2020 at 6:22 PM

24590 JOHNSON OAK TERRACE

24590 Johnson Oak Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

24590 Johnson Oak Terrace, Arcola, VA 20166

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
AVAILABLE NOW! Contact Stacey for questions and showings - 703-850-6167. Pet friendly townhouse with 3 upper level bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. This lower level townhouse offers spacious kitchen with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors. Main living area is designed to offer open concept living with a family room/dining room combination floor plan. 1/2 bathroom on main level. Upper level owner's suite features double sinks and a roman shower. Laundry room is conveniently located on upper level. One car garage + driveway. 12 month - 36 month lease considered. Pets accepted on case by case basis with deposit. $35 application fee per adult...APPLY NOW!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24590 JOHNSON OAK TERRACE have any available units?
24590 JOHNSON OAK TERRACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arcola, VA.
What amenities does 24590 JOHNSON OAK TERRACE have?
Some of 24590 JOHNSON OAK TERRACE's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 24590 JOHNSON OAK TERRACE currently offering any rent specials?
24590 JOHNSON OAK TERRACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24590 JOHNSON OAK TERRACE pet-friendly?
Yes, 24590 JOHNSON OAK TERRACE is pet friendly.
Does 24590 JOHNSON OAK TERRACE offer parking?
Yes, 24590 JOHNSON OAK TERRACE offers parking.
Does 24590 JOHNSON OAK TERRACE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 24590 JOHNSON OAK TERRACE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 24590 JOHNSON OAK TERRACE have a pool?
No, 24590 JOHNSON OAK TERRACE does not have a pool.
Does 24590 JOHNSON OAK TERRACE have accessible units?
No, 24590 JOHNSON OAK TERRACE does not have accessible units.
Does 24590 JOHNSON OAK TERRACE have units with dishwashers?
No, 24590 JOHNSON OAK TERRACE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 24590 JOHNSON OAK TERRACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 24590 JOHNSON OAK TERRACE does not have units with air conditioning.

