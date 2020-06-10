24590 JOHNSON OAK TERRACE

Amenities

AVAILABLE NOW! Contact Stacey for questions and showings - 703-850-6167. Pet friendly townhouse with 3 upper level bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. This lower level townhouse offers spacious kitchen with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors. Main living area is designed to offer open concept living with a family room/dining room combination floor plan. 1/2 bathroom on main level. Upper level owner's suite features double sinks and a roman shower. Laundry room is conveniently located on upper level. One car garage + driveway. 12 month - 36 month lease considered. Pets accepted on case by case basis with deposit. $35 application fee per adult...APPLY NOW!