7704 Royston South

Renters Warehouse and Eddie Kim are proud to present: A Beautiful single-family home in the Braddock neighborhood of Annandale, VA. This 4 bed / 3 bath updated home has an open floor plan, shiny hardwood floors, a renovated kitchen with granite countertops, and beautiful stainless steal appliances! Large living space with a dining area! Basement is finished with a full bath, and bedroom on this level. Large Driveway and covered carport. HUGE fenced in backyard, with a brick patio. Washer/Dryer in unit. Quiet street and neighborhood, but close to I-495, 395, 95. Tons of restaurants nearby! $45 application fee per person. For more information and an appointment, call or text, Eddie at (703) 955-9856