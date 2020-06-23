All apartments in Annandale
Find more places like 7704 Royston South.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Annandale, VA
/
7704 Royston South
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7704 Royston South

7704 Royston Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Annandale
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

7704 Royston Street, Annandale, VA 22003

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Renters Warehouse and Eddie Kim are proud to present: A Beautiful single-family home in the Braddock neighborhood of Annandale, VA. This 4 bed / 3 bath updated home has an open floor plan, shiny hardwood floors, a renovated kitchen with granite countertops, and beautiful stainless steal appliances! Large living space with a dining area! Basement is finished with a full bath, and bedroom on this level. Large Driveway and covered carport. HUGE fenced in backyard, with a brick patio. Washer/Dryer in unit. Quiet street and neighborhood, but close to I-495, 395, 95. Tons of restaurants nearby! $45 application fee per person. For more information and an appointment, call or text, Eddie at (703) 955-9856

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7704 Royston South have any available units?
7704 Royston South doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Annandale, VA.
What amenities does 7704 Royston South have?
Some of 7704 Royston South's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7704 Royston South currently offering any rent specials?
7704 Royston South isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7704 Royston South pet-friendly?
No, 7704 Royston South is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Annandale.
Does 7704 Royston South offer parking?
Yes, 7704 Royston South does offer parking.
Does 7704 Royston South have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7704 Royston South offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7704 Royston South have a pool?
No, 7704 Royston South does not have a pool.
Does 7704 Royston South have accessible units?
No, 7704 Royston South does not have accessible units.
Does 7704 Royston South have units with dishwashers?
No, 7704 Royston South does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7704 Royston South have units with air conditioning?
No, 7704 Royston South does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ravensworth Towers
4327 Ravensworth Rd
Annandale, VA 22003
Vistas of Annandale
7931 Patriot Dr
Annandale, VA 22003
The Parliaments
7409 Eastmoreland Rd
Annandale, VA 22003

Similar Pages

Annandale 1 BedroomsAnnandale 2 Bedrooms
Annandale Apartments with BalconyAnnandale Apartments with Parking
Annandale Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VA
Fairfax, VAWaldorf, MDAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VALandover, MDCamp Springs, MDMcNair, VASpringfield, VALake Ridge, VALorton, VA
Woodbridge, VAFort Washington, MDOxon Hill, MDMarumsco, VAOakton, VAMerrifield, VAAdelphi, MDWest Falls Church, VALangley Park, MDSterling, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Northern Virginia Community CollegeMarymount University
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia