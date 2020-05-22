7473 FOUNTAIN HEAD DR

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking playground pool

A rare Rental find inside the Beltway**Spacious home with 3 BR & 3 1/2 BATHS**Freshly Painted decorator Grey! Gorgeous!!Gleaming, newly refinished Hardwood Floors on Main and Upper Level*Ceramic tile in finished RR w/ FP & Granite surround** Fenced Slate Patio backs to Open Space & Playground**Granite Kitchen Counters**ESIK and Bay Window**Large Dining Room and Separate Living Room one step down** Lower level huge finished Rec Room & full bathroom plus storage in Utility Room** Well maintained community with Pool& Playgrounds inside beltway near 236 & Ravensworth & Bus Routes**Washer & Dryer in unit **No smokers, Good Credit, Online L&F Application ** A must see spacious brick townhouse. Easy commute via I-495 to Fx Inova, Tysons. Easy access to Dunn Loring Metro and nearby bus lines. Ready for happy Tenants!