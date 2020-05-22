All apartments in Annandale
7439 LITTLE RIVER TURNPIKE.
7439 LITTLE RIVER TURNPIKE

7439 Little River Turnpike · No Longer Available
Location

7439 Little River Turnpike, Annandale, VA 22003

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
parking
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
BEAUTIFUL 2bed/1Bath Condo in the heart of Annandale! Amazing location. Well maintained home, Huge balcony with TWO large sliding glass doors. Spacious kitchen w/ a pantry. Large bedrooms! Walk-in closet. Laundry in building. Community includes Pool, picnic area, & gym ~ One parking space included, can purchase additional passes. Steps to public transportation, tons of shopping and dining, across the street from Safeway. Easy access to 495, 395, Columbia Pike. No Pets. Tenant to pay electric. $50non-refundable Application Fee per person.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 7439 LITTLE RIVER TURNPIKE have any available units?
7439 LITTLE RIVER TURNPIKE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Annandale, VA.
What amenities does 7439 LITTLE RIVER TURNPIKE have?
Some of 7439 LITTLE RIVER TURNPIKE's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7439 LITTLE RIVER TURNPIKE currently offering any rent specials?
7439 LITTLE RIVER TURNPIKE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7439 LITTLE RIVER TURNPIKE pet-friendly?
No, 7439 LITTLE RIVER TURNPIKE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Annandale.
Does 7439 LITTLE RIVER TURNPIKE offer parking?
Yes, 7439 LITTLE RIVER TURNPIKE offers parking.
Does 7439 LITTLE RIVER TURNPIKE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7439 LITTLE RIVER TURNPIKE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7439 LITTLE RIVER TURNPIKE have a pool?
Yes, 7439 LITTLE RIVER TURNPIKE has a pool.
Does 7439 LITTLE RIVER TURNPIKE have accessible units?
No, 7439 LITTLE RIVER TURNPIKE does not have accessible units.
Does 7439 LITTLE RIVER TURNPIKE have units with dishwashers?
No, 7439 LITTLE RIVER TURNPIKE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7439 LITTLE RIVER TURNPIKE have units with air conditioning?
No, 7439 LITTLE RIVER TURNPIKE does not have units with air conditioning.

