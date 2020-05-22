7439 LITTLE RIVER TURNPIKE.

Amenities

BEAUTIFUL 2bed/1Bath Condo in the heart of Annandale! Amazing location. Well maintained home, Huge balcony with TWO large sliding glass doors. Spacious kitchen w/ a pantry. Large bedrooms! Walk-in closet. Laundry in building. Community includes Pool, picnic area, & gym ~ One parking space included, can purchase additional passes. Steps to public transportation, tons of shopping and dining, across the street from Safeway. Easy access to 495, 395, Columbia Pike. No Pets. Tenant to pay electric. $50non-refundable Application Fee per person.