7221 BEVERLY STREET

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Remarkable opportunity to live in a Geodesic Dome. One room is available. The room is $750/month plus $85 utilities and will be available November 6. The kitchen and common rooms of the house are shared. There are three friendly dogs in the house.