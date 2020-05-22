All apartments in Annandale
Find more places like 7221 BEVERLY STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Annandale, VA
/
7221 BEVERLY STREET
Last updated November 1 2019 at 11:56 AM

7221 BEVERLY STREET

7221 Beverly Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Annandale
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

7221 Beverly Street, Annandale, VA 22003

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Remarkable opportunity to live in a Geodesic Dome. One room is available. The room is $750/month plus $85 utilities and will be available November 6. The kitchen and common rooms of the house are shared. There are three friendly dogs in the house.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 6 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7221 BEVERLY STREET have any available units?
7221 BEVERLY STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Annandale, VA.
What amenities does 7221 BEVERLY STREET have?
Some of 7221 BEVERLY STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7221 BEVERLY STREET currently offering any rent specials?
7221 BEVERLY STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7221 BEVERLY STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 7221 BEVERLY STREET is pet friendly.
Does 7221 BEVERLY STREET offer parking?
Yes, 7221 BEVERLY STREET offers parking.
Does 7221 BEVERLY STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7221 BEVERLY STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7221 BEVERLY STREET have a pool?
No, 7221 BEVERLY STREET does not have a pool.
Does 7221 BEVERLY STREET have accessible units?
No, 7221 BEVERLY STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 7221 BEVERLY STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7221 BEVERLY STREET has units with dishwashers.
Does 7221 BEVERLY STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 7221 BEVERLY STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Vistas of Annandale
7931 Patriot Dr
Annandale, VA 22003
Ravensworth Towers
4327 Ravensworth Rd
Annandale, VA 22003
The Parliaments
7409 Eastmoreland Rd
Annandale, VA 22003

Similar Pages

Annandale 1 BedroomsAnnandale 2 Bedrooms
Annandale Apartments with BalconyAnnandale Apartments with Parking
Annandale Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VA
Fairfax, VAWaldorf, MDAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VALandover, MDCamp Springs, MDMcNair, VASpringfield, VALake Ridge, VALorton, VA
Woodbridge, VAFort Washington, MDOxon Hill, MDMarumsco, VAOakton, VAMerrifield, VAAdelphi, MDWest Falls Church, VALangley Park, MDSterling, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Northern Virginia Community CollegeMarymount University
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia