Remarkable opportunity to live in a Geodesic Dome. One room is available. The room is $750/month plus $85 utilities and will be available November 6. The kitchen and common rooms of the house are shared. There are three friendly dogs in the house.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 6 spaces/unit.
Does 7221 BEVERLY STREET have any available units?
7221 BEVERLY STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Annandale, VA.
What amenities does 7221 BEVERLY STREET have?
Some of 7221 BEVERLY STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7221 BEVERLY STREET currently offering any rent specials?
7221 BEVERLY STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7221 BEVERLY STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 7221 BEVERLY STREET is pet friendly.
Does 7221 BEVERLY STREET offer parking?
Yes, 7221 BEVERLY STREET offers parking.
Does 7221 BEVERLY STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7221 BEVERLY STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7221 BEVERLY STREET have a pool?
No, 7221 BEVERLY STREET does not have a pool.
Does 7221 BEVERLY STREET have accessible units?
No, 7221 BEVERLY STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 7221 BEVERLY STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7221 BEVERLY STREET has units with dishwashers.
Does 7221 BEVERLY STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 7221 BEVERLY STREET does not have units with air conditioning.