5006 Terrell St

Please email-nskbob(at)gmail.com or call (571) 377-8529 for a tour.

Fully renovated and available for move-in. The basement is not included in the listed price and the house can be rented without the basement. Rent including BASEMENT area 1200 sq. ft is $4499.



This beautiful, spacious 5496 sq. ft. has 6-bedrooms, 5 bathrooms, 7 other rooms (living, family, etc) and 3 garages. Total of 7-bedrooms, 6 baths, and 6696 sq.ft including the basement.



Area of the 1st Master bedroom is 640 sq. ft. and the 2nd master is 500 sq. ft.



The basement is fully finished and has a separate entrance. It has one bedroom, one bathroom, separate kitchen, dining, and the second set of washer/dryer.



If the basement is not needed, I will rent it separately to a couple/maximum 2 people.



Dogs are allowed. Gated private backyard. No smoking!

Ideal for diplomatic, U.S Government, or military family.



CALL/ TEXT (571) 377-8529 or EMAIL nskbob(at)gmail.com for a tour.



(RLNE5156065)