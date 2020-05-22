All apartments in Annandale
Find more places like 5006 Terrell St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Annandale, VA
/
5006 Terrell St
Last updated October 14 2019 at 3:08 PM

5006 Terrell St

5006 Terrell Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Annandale
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

5006 Terrell Street, Annandale, VA 22003

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Please email-nskbob(at)gmail.com or call (571) 377-8529 for a tour.
Fully renovated and available for move-in. The basement is not included in the listed price and the house can be rented without the basement. Rent including BASEMENT area 1200 sq. ft is $4499.

This beautiful, spacious 5496 sq. ft. has 6-bedrooms, 5 bathrooms, 7 other rooms (living, family, etc) and 3 garages. Total of 7-bedrooms, 6 baths, and 6696 sq.ft including the basement.

Area of the 1st Master bedroom is 640 sq. ft. and the 2nd master is 500 sq. ft.

The basement is fully finished and has a separate entrance. It has one bedroom, one bathroom, separate kitchen, dining, and the second set of washer/dryer.

If the basement is not needed, I will rent it separately to a couple/maximum 2 people.

Dogs are allowed. Gated private backyard. No smoking!
Ideal for diplomatic, U.S Government, or military family.

CALL/ TEXT (571) 377-8529 or EMAIL nskbob(at)gmail.com for a tour.

(RLNE5156065)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5006 Terrell St have any available units?
5006 Terrell St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Annandale, VA.
What amenities does 5006 Terrell St have?
Some of 5006 Terrell St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5006 Terrell St currently offering any rent specials?
5006 Terrell St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5006 Terrell St pet-friendly?
Yes, 5006 Terrell St is pet friendly.
Does 5006 Terrell St offer parking?
Yes, 5006 Terrell St offers parking.
Does 5006 Terrell St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5006 Terrell St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5006 Terrell St have a pool?
No, 5006 Terrell St does not have a pool.
Does 5006 Terrell St have accessible units?
No, 5006 Terrell St does not have accessible units.
Does 5006 Terrell St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5006 Terrell St has units with dishwashers.
Does 5006 Terrell St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5006 Terrell St has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Parliaments
7409 Eastmoreland Rd
Annandale, VA 22003
Vistas of Annandale
7931 Patriot Dr
Annandale, VA 22003
Ravensworth Towers
4327 Ravensworth Rd
Annandale, VA 22003

Similar Pages

Annandale 1 BedroomsAnnandale 2 Bedrooms
Annandale Apartments with BalconyAnnandale Apartments with Parking
Annandale Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VA
Fairfax, VAWaldorf, MDAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VALandover, MDCamp Springs, MDMcNair, VASpringfield, VALake Ridge, VALorton, VA
Woodbridge, VAFort Washington, MDOxon Hill, MDMarumsco, VAOakton, VAMerrifield, VAAdelphi, MDWest Falls Church, VALangley Park, MDSterling, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Northern Virginia Community CollegeMarymount University
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia