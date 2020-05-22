All apartments in Annandale
4923 CASIMIR STREET

4923 Casimir Street · No Longer Available
Location

4923 Casimir Street, Annandale, VA 22003

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
Newly Renovated townhouse in Bristow Village. Great eat-in kitchen with stainless steel appliances, white 42" cabinets, granite countertops & pantry. Kitchen & formal dining room both have a sliding glass door to the rear deck overlooking the landscaped rear yard. Spacious master bedroom has renovated en-suite bath & Juliet balcony. Two additional bedrooms share remodeled hall bath. Lower level features huge recreation room with wood burning fireplace, wet bar & sliding glass door to covered patio & rear yard. Lots of storage space.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4923 CASIMIR STREET have any available units?
4923 CASIMIR STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Annandale, VA.
What amenities does 4923 CASIMIR STREET have?
Some of 4923 CASIMIR STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4923 CASIMIR STREET currently offering any rent specials?
4923 CASIMIR STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4923 CASIMIR STREET pet-friendly?
No, 4923 CASIMIR STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Annandale.
Does 4923 CASIMIR STREET offer parking?
No, 4923 CASIMIR STREET does not offer parking.
Does 4923 CASIMIR STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4923 CASIMIR STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4923 CASIMIR STREET have a pool?
No, 4923 CASIMIR STREET does not have a pool.
Does 4923 CASIMIR STREET have accessible units?
No, 4923 CASIMIR STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 4923 CASIMIR STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4923 CASIMIR STREET has units with dishwashers.
Does 4923 CASIMIR STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 4923 CASIMIR STREET does not have units with air conditioning.

