Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities pool

3-Lvl, 4 BR, 3.5 BTH All Brick TH.Inside the beltway, close to several commuter routes! Community pool and front yard maintenance! The walk-out basement has a wood-burning fireplace and leads out to a fenced yard. The kitchen has a large buffet/storage cabinet. The upper level features a master BR with a private FB, plus 2 closets - 1 of which is a walk-in. Owner related to the listing agent. There are 2 other BR's plus a 2nd FB.VACANT, READY FOR IMMEDIATE OCCUPANCY.