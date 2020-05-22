3516 GALLOWS ROAD

Amenities

Immediate delivery---Ready for move in just painted- Location! Say goodbye to long commutes. Super 4 bedroom on 1/2 acre of privacy. New fresh paint! Great open concept living with easy care hardwood floors. Expanded kitchen with all the granite and stainless and to include marble tile. Large private yard and deck to relax on. Minutes from 495. A must see professionally managed property. Call today. Immediate Delivery.Professionally Managed Property. Call today to take a tour!