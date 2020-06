Amenities

Single level living, this detached 4 bedrooms 3 bath home has a large lot and plenty of off street parking. Close to the Beltway for it to be convenient, but not right on top of it, also Fairfax INOVA nearby. Available for move in now. No pets. Please apply online at www.LongandFoster.com Search VAFX1112296