8829 S. Humboldt Ct.

GATED COMMUNITY LIVING AT ITS BEST - RECENT PRICE DROP!

Was $1,550

NOW $1,500



Highlight Features:

- Gated Community

- Private Fenced Patio

- Wood Flooring

- Awesome Amenities

- Security System Avaialble

- Row End Unit



3 Bedroom - 2.5 Bathroom - 1,320 sq.ft.



Monthly Rent $1,500

Security Deposit $1,500

Utilities:

Tenant pays: Gas & Electric

Included: Water, Sewer, Trash & HOA



Parking: Attached 1 Car Garage + Parking for Additional 2 Cars



Appliances: Refrigerator, Stove/Oven, Dishwasher, Micowave, Washer & Dryer Hook-Ups



Optional Security System $15 Monthly



Amenities: Clubhouse, Community Swimming Pool, Spa, Community Work Out Area



Yard Maintenance: Yard maintenance provided by the HOA except for the backyard. Tenant would be responsible to maintain the backyard.



NO PETS

NO SMOKING



To schedule a showing please give us a call at 801-655-2449.



To schedule online visit our website below where you can also view all of our available rental properties.



http://resepm.com/available-rentals/



***Square footage figures are provided as a courtesy estimate only and were obtained from information available to RESE***



RESE Property management is an equal opportunity housing provider.



