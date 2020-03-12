8829 S. Humboldt Ct.

Amenities
GATED COMMUNITY LIVING AT ITS BEST - RECENT PRICE DROP!
Was $1,550
NOW $1,500
Highlight Features:
- Gated Community
- Awesome Amenties
- Private Fenced Patio
- Wood Flooring
- Security System Avaialble
- Row End Unit
3 Bedroom - 2.5 Bathroom - 1,320 sq.ft.
Monthly Rent $1,500
Security Deposit $1,500
Utilities:
Tenant pays: Gas & Electric
Included: Water, Sewer, Trash & HOA
Parking: Attached 1 Car Garage + Parking for Additional 2 Cars
Appliances: Refrigerator, Stove/Oven, Dishwasher, Micowave, Washer & Dryer Hook-Ups
Optional Security System $15 Monthly
Amenities: Clubhouse, Community Swimming Pool, Spa, Community Work Out Area
Yard Maintenance: Yard maintenance provided by the HOA except for the backyard. Tenant would be responsible to maintain the backyard.
NO PETS
NO SMOKING
