Last updated June 11 2020 at 11:22 AM

8829 S. Humboldt Ct.

8829 Humboldt Court · No Longer Available
Location

8829 Humboldt Court, West Jordan, UT 84081
Copper Hills

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
GATED COMMUNITY LIVING AT ITS BEST - RECENT PRICE DROP!
Was $1,550
NOW $1,500

Highlight Features:
- Gated Community
- Awesome Amenties
- Private Fenced Patio
- Wood Flooring
- Awesome Amenities
- Security System Avaialble
- Row End Unit

3 Bedroom - 2.5 Bathroom - 1,320 sq.ft.

Monthly Rent $1,500
Security Deposit $1,500
Utilities:
Tenant pays: Gas & Electric
Included: Water, Sewer, Trash & HOA

Parking: Attached 1 Car Garage + Parking for Additional 2 Cars

Appliances: Refrigerator, Stove/Oven, Dishwasher, Micowave, Washer & Dryer Hook-Ups

Optional Security System $15 Monthly

Amenities: Clubhouse, Community Swimming Pool, Spa, Community Work Out Area

Yard Maintenance: Yard maintenance provided by the HOA except for the backyard. Tenant would be responsible to maintain the backyard.

NO PETS
NO SMOKING

To schedule a showing please give us a call at 801-655-2449.

To schedule online visit our website below where you can also view all of our available rental properties.

http://resepm.com/available-rentals/

***Square footage figures are provided as a courtesy estimate only and were obtained from information available to RESE***

RESE Property management is an equal opportunity housing provider.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4693958)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8829 S. Humboldt Ct. have any available units?
8829 S. Humboldt Ct. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Jordan, UT.
What amenities does 8829 S. Humboldt Ct. have?
Some of 8829 S. Humboldt Ct.'s amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8829 S. Humboldt Ct. currently offering any rent specials?
8829 S. Humboldt Ct. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8829 S. Humboldt Ct. pet-friendly?
No, 8829 S. Humboldt Ct. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in West Jordan.
Does 8829 S. Humboldt Ct. offer parking?
Yes, 8829 S. Humboldt Ct. does offer parking.
Does 8829 S. Humboldt Ct. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8829 S. Humboldt Ct. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8829 S. Humboldt Ct. have a pool?
Yes, 8829 S. Humboldt Ct. has a pool.
Does 8829 S. Humboldt Ct. have accessible units?
No, 8829 S. Humboldt Ct. does not have accessible units.
Does 8829 S. Humboldt Ct. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8829 S. Humboldt Ct. has units with dishwashers.
Does 8829 S. Humboldt Ct. have units with air conditioning?
No, 8829 S. Humboldt Ct. does not have units with air conditioning.
