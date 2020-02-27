All apartments in West Jordan
Location

6937 Florentine Way, West Jordan, UT 84084
Prairie - Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,450

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1100 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
gym
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
pool
(Currently occupied! Call for showings!!)
If you are looking for a great 3 bedroom 2.5 bath townhome in West Jordan, there is no need to look any further! This well-kept home located in Tuscany community offers a community pool and club house with a fitness room! The property has main level living room, kitchen, laundry and guest bath. The bedrooms and bathrooms are on the second level. Located only a few miles away from all the shopping you need at Jordan Landing! $65 for water/sewer/trash! $45 application fee and $25 monthly tenant management fee/Renters legal liability insurance, are separate. For more information or showing, please visit www.realpropertymanagementsaltlakecity.com or contact the office at 801-571-7400. Office is located at 5286 S Commerce Drive A-106 Murray UT 84107.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,450, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,400, Available 7/15/20

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6937 Florentine Way have any available units?
6937 Florentine Way has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6937 Florentine Way have?
Some of 6937 Florentine Way's amenities include pet friendly, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6937 Florentine Way currently offering any rent specials?
6937 Florentine Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6937 Florentine Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 6937 Florentine Way is pet friendly.
Does 6937 Florentine Way offer parking?
No, 6937 Florentine Way does not offer parking.
Does 6937 Florentine Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6937 Florentine Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6937 Florentine Way have a pool?
Yes, 6937 Florentine Way has a pool.
Does 6937 Florentine Way have accessible units?
No, 6937 Florentine Way does not have accessible units.
Does 6937 Florentine Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 6937 Florentine Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6937 Florentine Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 6937 Florentine Way does not have units with air conditioning.
