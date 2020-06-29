3952 W Spencer Crest Ln Serenity at Jordan Landing Condos

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse gym parking playground pool garage

3952 W Spencer Crest Ln (6790 S) Serenity at Jordan Landing Condos Available 08/01/20 3 Bedroom Townhome in Serenity at Jordan Landing! - This spacious townhome in Serenity at Jordan Landing community and ready for move in!



An open living room / dining area, 3 Bedrooms upstairs including the Master Suite w/ bathroom & walk-in closet. Modern paint & flooring, lots of natural light through out. Enjoy an office space nook, central air, 2 car garage, fenced back yard and much more!



Bonuses include a community swimming pool, clubhouse, playground, easy freeway access, within walking distance to great shopping and restaurants at Jordan Landing!



Owner pays for HOA fee which includes water, sewer and trash!



