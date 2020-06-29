All apartments in West Jordan
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:34 PM

3952 W Spencer Crest Ln Serenity at Jordan Landing Condos

3952 Spencer Crest Lane · (801) 262-3900
Location

3952 Spencer Crest Lane, West Jordan, UT 84084
Westbrook

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3952 W Spencer Crest Ln (6790 S) Serenity at Jordan Landing Condos · Avail. Aug 1

$1,600

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1600 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
3952 W Spencer Crest Ln (6790 S) Serenity at Jordan Landing Condos Available 08/01/20 3 Bedroom Townhome in Serenity at Jordan Landing! - This spacious townhome in Serenity at Jordan Landing community and ready for move in!

An open living room / dining area, 3 Bedrooms upstairs including the Master Suite w/ bathroom & walk-in closet. Modern paint & flooring, lots of natural light through out. Enjoy an office space nook, central air, 2 car garage, fenced back yard and much more!

Bonuses include a community swimming pool, clubhouse, playground, easy freeway access, within walking distance to great shopping and restaurants at Jordan Landing!

Owner pays for HOA fee which includes water, sewer and trash!

* Call 801-262-3900 for more information or visit us online at www.pmsystems.net - View Rental Properties - Apply Now !
Please Note - Listing information may be changed without notice

(RLNE2137607)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3952 W Spencer Crest Ln Serenity at Jordan Landing Condos have any available units?
3952 W Spencer Crest Ln Serenity at Jordan Landing Condos has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3952 W Spencer Crest Ln Serenity at Jordan Landing Condos have?
Some of 3952 W Spencer Crest Ln Serenity at Jordan Landing Condos's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3952 W Spencer Crest Ln Serenity at Jordan Landing Condos currently offering any rent specials?
3952 W Spencer Crest Ln Serenity at Jordan Landing Condos is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3952 W Spencer Crest Ln Serenity at Jordan Landing Condos pet-friendly?
Yes, 3952 W Spencer Crest Ln Serenity at Jordan Landing Condos is pet friendly.
Does 3952 W Spencer Crest Ln Serenity at Jordan Landing Condos offer parking?
Yes, 3952 W Spencer Crest Ln Serenity at Jordan Landing Condos offers parking.
Does 3952 W Spencer Crest Ln Serenity at Jordan Landing Condos have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3952 W Spencer Crest Ln Serenity at Jordan Landing Condos offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3952 W Spencer Crest Ln Serenity at Jordan Landing Condos have a pool?
Yes, 3952 W Spencer Crest Ln Serenity at Jordan Landing Condos has a pool.
Does 3952 W Spencer Crest Ln Serenity at Jordan Landing Condos have accessible units?
No, 3952 W Spencer Crest Ln Serenity at Jordan Landing Condos does not have accessible units.
Does 3952 W Spencer Crest Ln Serenity at Jordan Landing Condos have units with dishwashers?
No, 3952 W Spencer Crest Ln Serenity at Jordan Landing Condos does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3952 W Spencer Crest Ln Serenity at Jordan Landing Condos have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3952 W Spencer Crest Ln Serenity at Jordan Landing Condos has units with air conditioning.
