Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup air conditioning hardwood floors bathtub carpet oven range Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking playground pool hot tub cats allowed dogs allowed accessible on-site laundry basketball court courtyard guest parking key fob access online portal

Experience comfortable living in a convenient location. Haven Pointe proudly offers quality amenities and features unlike other apartment communities in the area. We're pet-friendly, offer stunning mountain and lake views, and provide coveted amenities like free on-site parking, a state-of-the-art fitness center, and a heated swimming pool.



Our apartments feature large walk-in closets, washer/dryer hookups, and a private balcony or patio. With a variety of spacious two- and three-bedroom apartment homes for rent, there's bound to be a floor plan just right for you!



Haven Pointe is proudly managed by Peak Living. At Peak Living, our mission is to provide the highest quality property management services in the industry. We achieve this through our greatest asset: our people. Our on-site and regional management teams offer unsurpassed customer service and local expertise for those living at our properties and for our clients. Our experience and entrepreneurial spirit mean that we unders