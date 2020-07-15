All apartments in West Haven
Last updated July 15 2020 at 3:54 AM

Haven Pointe

2265 S 1100 W · (908) 838-0814
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2265 S 1100 W, West Haven, UT 84401

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Haven Pointe.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
air conditioning
hardwood floors
bathtub
carpet
oven
range
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
hot tub
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
on-site laundry
basketball court
courtyard
guest parking
key fob access
online portal
Experience comfortable living in a convenient location. Haven Pointe proudly offers quality amenities and features unlike other apartment communities in the area. We're pet-friendly, offer stunning mountain and lake views, and provide coveted amenities like free on-site parking, a state-of-the-art fitness center, and a heated swimming pool.

Our apartments feature large walk-in closets, washer/dryer hookups, and a private balcony or patio. With a variety of spacious two- and three-bedroom apartment homes for rent, there's bound to be a floor plan just right for you!

Haven Pointe is proudly managed by Peak Living. At Peak Living, our mission is to provide the highest quality property management services in the industry. We achieve this through our greatest asset: our people. Our on-site and regional management teams offer unsurpassed customer service and local expertise for those living at our properties and for our clients. Our experience and entrepreneurial spirit mean that we unders

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Deposit: $400-600 O.A.C.
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs, fish
deposit: $400
limit: 2
rent: $35 per pet
restrictions: Breed Restrictions
Dogs
deposit: $400
rent: $35 per pet
Cats
deposit: $400
rent: $35
Parking Details: Parking Lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Haven Pointe have any available units?
Haven Pointe doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Haven, UT.
What amenities does Haven Pointe have?
Some of Haven Pointe's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Haven Pointe currently offering any rent specials?
Haven Pointe is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Haven Pointe pet-friendly?
Yes, Haven Pointe is pet friendly.
Does Haven Pointe offer parking?
Yes, Haven Pointe offers parking.
Does Haven Pointe have units with washers and dryers?
No, Haven Pointe does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Haven Pointe have a pool?
Yes, Haven Pointe has a pool.
Does Haven Pointe have accessible units?
Yes, Haven Pointe has accessible units.
Does Haven Pointe have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Haven Pointe has units with dishwashers.
Does Haven Pointe have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Haven Pointe has units with air conditioning.
