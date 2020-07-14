Amenities

in unit laundry google fiber patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage granite counters garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated in unit laundry bathtub carpet ice maker refrigerator smoke-free units Property Amenities clubhouse dog park 24hr gym on-site laundry playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed hot tub internet access online portal pet friendly garage parking 24hr laundry 24hr maintenance accepts section 8 bbq/grill carport cc payments coffee bar courtyard e-payments fire pit google fiber guest parking lobby package receiving pool table smoke-free community

Enjoy the luxury of Claradon Village Apartments, West Haven's newest community! Claradon Village offers Luxury, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes. Each home features quartz countertops, spacious walk in closets, central air conditioning, energy efficient appliances, washer/dryer hookups, high speed internet and digital satellite TV. Youll also enjoy beautiful country and mountain views while relaxing on your private patio.



At Claradon Village Apartments our resort style amenities provide the extras you deserve and expect. Have an invigorating work out in our fitness center, take a refreshing dip in our shimmering pool or have a soothing soak in our oversized hot tub. We also have a wading pool and playground. Bringing a furry friend? Enjoy a game of fetch in our bark park.



Just minutes from Ogden, Layton and SLC, Claradon Village in Weber County offers an unbeatable location. Youll appreciate easy access to I-15, Weber State University, TRAX and Hill Air Force Base plus the West Haven River Parkway. Offering the accessibility to urban activities in the city and the convenience of outdoor activities like hiking, mountain biking or watersports Claradon Village Apartments is the perfect place for you to call home.