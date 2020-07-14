All apartments in West Haven
Home
/
West Haven, UT
/
Claradon Village
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:17 AM

Claradon Village

3560 South Midland Drive · (863) 694-1905
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3560 South Midland Drive, West Haven, UT 84401

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit G205 · Avail. Sep 11

$999

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 733 sqft

Unit C205 · Avail. Sep 11

$999

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 733 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit B104 · Avail. now

$1,167

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1009 sqft

Unit F205 · Avail. Jul 31

$1,167

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1015 sqft

Unit G203 · Avail. Sep 12

$1,189

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 953 sqft

See 5+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit B101 · Avail. Sep 15

$1,369

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1132 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Claradon Village.

Amenities

in unit laundry
google fiber
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
ice maker
refrigerator
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
clubhouse
dog park
24hr gym
on-site laundry
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
internet access
online portal
pet friendly
garage
parking
24hr laundry
24hr maintenance
accepts section 8
bbq/grill
carport
cc payments
coffee bar
courtyard
e-payments
fire pit
google fiber
guest parking
lobby
package receiving
pool table
smoke-free community
Enjoy the luxury of Claradon Village Apartments, West Haven's newest community! Claradon Village offers Luxury, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes. Each home features quartz countertops, spacious walk in closets, central air conditioning, energy efficient appliances, washer/dryer hookups, high speed internet and digital satellite TV. Youll also enjoy beautiful country and mountain views while relaxing on your private patio. \n\nAt Claradon Village Apartments our resort style amenities provide the extras you deserve and expect. Have an invigorating work out in our fitness center, take a refreshing dip in our shimmering pool or have a soothing soak in our oversized hot tub. We also have a wading pool and playground. Bringing a furry friend? Enjoy a game of fetch in our bark park. \n\nJust minutes from Ogden, Layton and SLC, Claradon Village in Weber County offers an unbeatable location. Youll appreciate easy access to I-15, Weber State University, TRAX and Hill Air Force Base plus the West Haven River Parkway. Offering the accessibility to urban activities in the city and the convenience of outdoor activities like hiking, mountain biking or watersports Claradon Village Apartments is the perfect place for you to call home.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12-13 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $40
Deposit: $200 OAC
Move-in Fees: $299 Non Refundable Lease Initiation Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $300-$500
fee: $200
limit: 2
rent: $40
restrictions: 75 lbs, call property for more details
Parking Details: $15.
Storage Details: $45-$85

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Claradon Village have any available units?
Claradon Village has 11 units available starting at $999 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Claradon Village have?
Some of Claradon Village's amenities include in unit laundry, google fiber, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Claradon Village currently offering any rent specials?
Claradon Village is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Claradon Village pet-friendly?
Yes, Claradon Village is pet friendly.
Does Claradon Village offer parking?
Yes, Claradon Village offers parking.
Does Claradon Village have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Claradon Village offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Claradon Village have a pool?
Yes, Claradon Village has a pool.
Does Claradon Village have accessible units?
No, Claradon Village does not have accessible units.
Does Claradon Village have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Claradon Village has units with dishwashers.
Does Claradon Village have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Claradon Village has units with air conditioning.
