Washington, UT
387 Omni Lane
Last updated April 28 2020 at 8:53 AM

387 Omni Lane

387 Omni Lane · (435) 627-3710
Location

387 Omni Lane, Washington, UT 84780

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

5 Bedrooms

Unit 387 Omni Lane · Avail. now

$2,150

5 Bed · 3 Bath · 2760 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
pool
playground
5 Bedroom,3 Bath-Beautiful Like New Home!! - 5 Bedroom 3 Bath, 2 Car Garage.

This home is like NEW!! 5 Bedroom 3 Bathroom, 2 Car Garage

Incredible view of both mountains and valley. Granite and tile upgrades throughout house. Wonderful open floor plan. Walk out basement. Community pools. Playground. Black iron fence and deck from dining room.

Contact Jensen Property Management to set up a showing today! 435-628-1678, email manager@jpmstgeorge.com
No Pets.
12 Month Lease.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3811704)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 387 Omni Lane have any available units?
387 Omni Lane has a unit available for $2,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 387 Omni Lane have?
Some of 387 Omni Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 387 Omni Lane currently offering any rent specials?
387 Omni Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 387 Omni Lane pet-friendly?
No, 387 Omni Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 387 Omni Lane offer parking?
Yes, 387 Omni Lane does offer parking.
Does 387 Omni Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 387 Omni Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 387 Omni Lane have a pool?
Yes, 387 Omni Lane has a pool.
Does 387 Omni Lane have accessible units?
No, 387 Omni Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 387 Omni Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 387 Omni Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 387 Omni Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 387 Omni Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
