387 Omni Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters garage recently renovated pool playground

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking playground pool garage

5 Bedroom,3 Bath-Beautiful Like New Home!! - 5 Bedroom 3 Bath, 2 Car Garage.



This home is like NEW!! 5 Bedroom 3 Bathroom, 2 Car Garage



Incredible view of both mountains and valley. Granite and tile upgrades throughout house. Wonderful open floor plan. Walk out basement. Community pools. Playground. Black iron fence and deck from dining room.



Contact Jensen Property Management to set up a showing today! 435-628-1678, email manager@jpmstgeorge.com

No Pets.

12 Month Lease.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3811704)