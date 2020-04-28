387 Omni Lane

Amenities
5 Bedroom,3 Bath-Beautiful Like New Home!! - 5 Bedroom 3 Bath, 2 Car Garage.
This home is like NEW!! 5 Bedroom 3 Bathroom, 2 Car Garage
Incredible view of both mountains and valley. Granite and tile upgrades throughout house. Wonderful open floor plan. Walk out basement. Community pools. Playground. Black iron fence and deck from dining room.
Contact Jensen Property Management to set up a showing today! 435-628-1678, email manager@jpmstgeorge.com
No Pets.
12 Month Lease.
