13 Furnished Apartments for rent in Washington, UT
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Coral Canyon
1 Unit Available
3409 E Willow Springs Dr.
3409 Willow Springs Drive, Washington, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1597 sqft
Fully Furnished 3 bed 2 bath home in Coral Canyon - This incredible home includes three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The master suite has a large bathroom, and tons of storage in the walk-in closet.
Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
Coral Canyon
1 Unit Available
3271 E Sweetwater Springs Drive
3271 Sweetwater Springs Drive, Washington, UT
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
2480 sqft
** Highly Upgraded Home in Coral Canyon ** - 4 bedroom 2 bathrooms 3 car garage 2,480 sq. ft.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1150 W Red Hills Pkwy Unit 113
1150 W Red Hills Pkwy, Washington, UT
1 Bedroom
$900
520 sqft
1150 W Red Hills Pkwy Unit 113 Available 06/16/20 Canyon Breeze RV Resort 55+ Community - Canyon Breeze Resort is a 55+ community, nestled in the beautiful red mountains of St. George.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
448 East Telegraph St. #123
448 Telegraph Street, Washington, UT
1 Bedroom
$745
400 sqft
Furnished One Bedroom in 55 + Older Community! - 1 Bedroom 1 Bath, Open Parking. Furnished Home in Cherokee Springs. 55 + Older Community Large Living Room and Kitchen Washer/Dryer in Unit. One Level.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
1930 Respite Lane
1930 E Respite Ln, Washington, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1900 sqft
1930 Respite Lane Available 04/15/20 Beautiful Professionally Decorated Town Home For Rent - This newer professionally decorated beautiful Washington home located of Washington Parkway. This home comes fully decorated and furnished.
Results within 1 mile of Washington
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1019 N. 1950 E.
1019 N 1950 E, St. George, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,000
FURNISHED - Your Casita Favorita! - This is it! You have found it, an affordable modern looking place to call home.
Results within 5 miles of Washington
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
855 West 1130 North Circle (Casita)
855 West 1130 North Circle, St. George, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,200
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious Furnished One Bedroom-Utilities Included. - 1 Bedroom 1 Bath, Open Parking. Brand New, Never Lived in, Furnished One Bedroom. Very Spacious, and Open Floor Plan.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1050 E Brigham Rd #20
1050 East Brigham Road, St. George, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1140 sqft
55 and older, Fully Furnished, 2 bed 2 bath for rent - This Fully furnished rental is available now.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
234 S 200 E #1
234 S 200 E, St. George, UT
2 Bedrooms
$975
1000 sqft
234 S 200 E #1 Available 07/06/20 SNOW BIRD SPECIAL-- Quiet & Furnished 55+ townhome downtown St.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2050 S 1400 E #B102
2050 South 1400 East, St. George, UT
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
977 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Furnished Condo on the Golf Course - All utilities included! - This is a beautiful fully furnished condo right on the 10th green of the St. George Golf Course. Beautiful views and right across the street from the clubhouse.
Results within 10 miles of Washington
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 12:43am
Contact for Availability
Oasis Palms
260 N Dixie Dr, St. George, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,000
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,239
1247 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1205 sqft
A beautiful community on ten acres of land with xeriscaping. Ample green space, a fitness center, and a pool provided. Furnished apartments available. Updated interiors with modern appliances.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1845 W Canyon View Drive #2001
1845 West Canyon View Drive, St. George, UT
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1740 sqft
1845 W Canyon View Drive #2001 Available 08/17/20 Fully Furnished Condo Available - Come check out this amazing unit! 3 bed, 2 bath Las Palmas unit. This unit is located in the quietest area in Las Palmas.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Santa Clara Heights
1 Unit Available
1807 Desert Dawn
1807 Desert Dawn Drive, Santa Clara, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
2100 sqft
6 Month Furnished Home in Santa Clara - 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath, 2 Car Garage. 6 Month Lease, Furnished Home.This beautiful home in Santa Clara sits on a corner lot. Has gorgeous vaulted ceilings, whole house fan to cool down in minutes, & central vac.
