76 Apartments for rent in Washington, UT with garage
The Utah city of Washington, which saw a population explosion of about 129 percent between 2000 and 2010, was originally settled by those making a living on raising cotton, and because of this, it's often referred to as Utah's Dixie.
Washington, a relatively large city when it comes to small cities, was founded by settlers from the South who were looking for a new life in Utah. Sadly, times weren't easy, and after several disasters left the settlers poor and without hope, it was said, "The ones who remained were too poor to leave." Of course, the huge population explosion in the 21st century proves that these trying times are over, but those currently living here should shoot a big "thank you" to the original inhabitants of "Dog Town." See more
Washington apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.
Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.
It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.
Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.