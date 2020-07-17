Amenities

3627 East Silvercreek Available 08/10/20 Home In Coral Canyon - 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath, 2 Car Garage.



Coral Canyon Home - Cute home for rent. Fully fenced yard. Lots of amenities! Including clubhouse, exercise room, indoor and outdoor pool, park, playground, and so much more! Close to Golf Course, Across the street from School. Newer Carpet



Close to Parks & Walking Trails. Easy Access to I-15



Contact Jensen Property Management to set up a showing today! 435-628-1678, email manager@jpmstgeorge.com

12 Month Lease.

No Pets.



