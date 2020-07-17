All apartments in Utah County
Last updated July 17 2020 at 12:05 AM

776 View Circle

776 Hobble Creek View Road · (801) 458-6857
Location

776 Hobble Creek View Road, Utah County, UT 84663

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,850

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2150 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
playground
garage
Lovely 2 story home located in a quiet cul de sac with wonderful neighbors! Brand new carpet throughout the home! The backyard is very private with full landscaping, mature trees and fruit trees, a garden spot, and has a play ground and in ground trampoline as well as beautiful mountain views! Large master bedroom, with master bath and a walk in closet. The dining area walks out onto an awesome covered deck! Wood burning stove, walk in pantry, washer & dryer included, an extra room for an office or storage on the main level, 2 car garage and an RV pad are a few other great features! This place will feel like home! NO pets please.

Call/txt/email for a showing.
Jenny 801-458-6857
jweller@peacefulpm.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

