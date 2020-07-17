776 View Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities parking playground garage

Lovely 2 story home located in a quiet cul de sac with wonderful neighbors! Brand new carpet throughout the home! The backyard is very private with full landscaping, mature trees and fruit trees, a garden spot, and has a play ground and in ground trampoline as well as beautiful mountain views! Large master bedroom, with master bath and a walk in closet. The dining area walks out onto an awesome covered deck! Wood burning stove, walk in pantry, washer & dryer included, an extra room for an office or storage on the main level, 2 car garage and an RV pad are a few other great features! This place will feel like home! NO pets please.



Call/txt/email for a showing.

Jenny 801-458-6857

jweller@peacefulpm.com