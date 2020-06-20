Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse pool hot tub sauna

4500 Atherton Dr Unit 28 Available 07/01/20 Spacious 2 bed Condo in Taylorsville! - Spacious 2 level condo in fabulous location in Taylorsville! Includes 2 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. Condo has all new 2 toned paint, bamboo flooring, awesome updated kitchen. HOA amenities including pool, hot tub, sauna, and common areas. Drop your mouse and come see this beauty before its gone. To schedule a showing please call us at 801-980-2009 or visit our website rentfromboardwalk.com to see more information and a virtual tour on this home. If this home does not suit your needs please check out the other fantastic properties we have listed on our website.



SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: To schedule a showing please call (801) 980-2009 If this home is occupied we will coordinate showing times with the current tenants.



UTILITIES INCLUDED: HOA , water, sewer, trash, and gas



PET RULE: **No Pets** We use a third-party pet policy service, all applicants must create a tenant-only or a pet/animal profile. Applicants should please go to this link: https://boardwalkpm.petscreening.com



SMOKING: No Smoking Allowed in or on the Property



LEASE LENGTH: 12 month preferred



SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: If not specified here, will be listed in lease agreement.



HOW TO APPLY: Applications are found on our website www.RentFromBoardwalk.com Save time by reviewing our rental criteria at www.bwprentals.com/qualify



APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 24 to 72 business hours



Each tenant 18 and older must fill out a separate application

* $40 for online applications/ $50 for applications filled out in the office



SECURITY DEPOSIT:

$250 non-refundable lease initiation fee

$1300 refundable deposit – this amount may vary based on application screening results

$100 refundable HOA deposit



All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.



