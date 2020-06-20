All apartments in Taylorsville
4500 Atherton Dr Unit 28
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:00 AM

4500 Atherton Dr Unit 28

4500 Atherton Drive · (801) 980-2009 ext. 000
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4500 Atherton Drive, Taylorsville, UT 84123
Taylorsville North

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4500 Atherton Dr Unit 28 · Avail. Jul 1

$1,300

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1110 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
hot tub
sauna
4500 Atherton Dr Unit 28 Available 07/01/20 Spacious 2 bed Condo in Taylorsville! - Spacious 2 level condo in fabulous location in Taylorsville! Includes 2 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. Condo has all new 2 toned paint, bamboo flooring, awesome updated kitchen. HOA amenities including pool, hot tub, sauna, and common areas. Drop your mouse and come see this beauty before its gone. To schedule a showing please call us at 801-980-2009 or visit our website rentfromboardwalk.com to see more information and a virtual tour on this home. If this home does not suit your needs please check out the other fantastic properties we have listed on our website.

SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: To schedule a showing please call (801) 980-2009 If this home is occupied we will coordinate showing times with the current tenants.

UTILITIES INCLUDED: HOA , water, sewer, trash, and gas

PET RULE: **No Pets** We use a third-party pet policy service, all applicants must create a tenant-only or a pet/animal profile. Applicants should please go to this link: https://boardwalkpm.petscreening.com

SMOKING: No Smoking Allowed in or on the Property

LEASE LENGTH: 12 month preferred

SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: If not specified here, will be listed in lease agreement.

HOW TO APPLY: Applications are found on our website www.RentFromBoardwalk.com Save time by reviewing our rental criteria at www.bwprentals.com/qualify

APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 24 to 72 business hours

Each tenant 18 and older must fill out a separate application
* $40 for online applications/ $50 for applications filled out in the office

SECURITY DEPOSIT:
$250 non-refundable lease initiation fee
$1300 refundable deposit – this amount may vary based on application screening results
$100 refundable HOA deposit

All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4400892)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4500 Atherton Dr Unit 28 have any available units?
4500 Atherton Dr Unit 28 has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4500 Atherton Dr Unit 28 have?
Some of 4500 Atherton Dr Unit 28's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4500 Atherton Dr Unit 28 currently offering any rent specials?
4500 Atherton Dr Unit 28 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4500 Atherton Dr Unit 28 pet-friendly?
No, 4500 Atherton Dr Unit 28 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Taylorsville.
Does 4500 Atherton Dr Unit 28 offer parking?
No, 4500 Atherton Dr Unit 28 does not offer parking.
Does 4500 Atherton Dr Unit 28 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4500 Atherton Dr Unit 28 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4500 Atherton Dr Unit 28 have a pool?
Yes, 4500 Atherton Dr Unit 28 has a pool.
Does 4500 Atherton Dr Unit 28 have accessible units?
No, 4500 Atherton Dr Unit 28 does not have accessible units.
Does 4500 Atherton Dr Unit 28 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4500 Atherton Dr Unit 28 has units with dishwashers.
Does 4500 Atherton Dr Unit 28 have units with air conditioning?
No, 4500 Atherton Dr Unit 28 does not have units with air conditioning.
