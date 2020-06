Amenities

Brand New one Bedroom Townhouse in Clearfield. Ground floor unit with one designated covered parking space. Pool and other amenities in complex, Pet friendly development. Owner pays HOA fee which includes water, sewer and trash. State of the art controls for heat, light and access. To see this property please call Christopher at 801.598-5720. Ask about our no security deposit necessary leases and apply at www.northpointam.com Northpoint charges a documentation fee to tenants. This fee varies by property.