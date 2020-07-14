/
/
/
Utah State University
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:13 AM
8 Apartments For Rent Near Utah State University
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 9 at 09:03 PM
Contact for Availability
Bridger Pointe
1585 N 400 E, North Logan, UT
1 Bedroom
$915
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,065
942 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,125
1129 sqft
A modern, downtown apartment complex with attached garages. On-site pool and sundeck, fitness center, and playground. Appliance packages available. Homes offer a washer and dryer hookup and a private balcony or patio.
1 of 3
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
356 E 2000 N 6
356 E 2000 N, North Logan, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1543 sqft
Unit 6 Available 08/15/20 BRAND NEW Single Family Town Home - Property Id: 310727 This brand new 1543 sq ft single family town home is currently being built in North Logan in a development called North Logan Village.
1 of 11
Last updated July 15 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
Hillcrest
1345 E 700 N # 2
1345 East 700 North, Logan, UT
2 Bedrooms
$875
900 sqft
Great basement apartment located just a few steps from USU campus. Located in the Fredrico's parking lot. Spacious 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom unit with a large kitchen and family room. Washer/Dryer included and 2 reserved parking spots.
1 of 12
Last updated July 15 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
Bridger
1520 N 450 W Apt 106
1520 N 450 W, Logan, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,125
1374 sqft
This beautiful three-bedroom town home is in amazing condition. It has two full bathrooms and one half bathroom, along with a two-car garage and loft upstairs.
1 of 11
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Bridger
83 West Hampton Place
83 Hampton Pl, Logan, UT
2 Bedrooms
$995
1224 sqft
Yorkshire Village Condo, 2 Bedrooms, 1 1/2 Bath, 1 Car Garage - This is a very nice 3 bedroom 1.5 bathroom town home with a 2 car garage, comes with a washer and dryer.
1 of 7
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Ellis
152 S 500 W Unit B
152 South 500 West, Logan, UT
2 Bedrooms
$895
1003 sqft
Pet Friendly! 2 br w/ den and 1 full bath Duplex for Immediate move-in! - A great basement unit with 2 bedrooms and 1 bath and a den , approx. 1005 sq. ft. Available for immediate move-in.
1 of 21
Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
94 South 1000 East
94 South 1000 East, River Heights, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1900 sqft
3 Bed 2.5 Bath with 2 car garage - Come see this beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home today! It is located on the bench in River Heights, with an amazing view that over looks Cache Valley.
1 of 1
Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
Wilson
193 E 200 S
193 East 200 South, Logan, UT
4 Bedrooms
$995
193 E 200 S Available 05/01/20 This adorable 4 bedroom 1 bath house! Pet Friendly! Will be available in May! - This 4 bedroom house is pet friendly! Call today to ask about our pet policy.