991 Mulberry Drive

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace granite counters patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities

Gorgeous custom 3 bedroom 2.5 bath luxury home! - Relax in this former Parade of homes beauty. This home features 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. Gorgeous master suite with walking shower and soaking tub.



The Tuscan design of this home, combined with its Old World flare, includes Alabaster lighting, solid 9' doors and cherry wood cabinetry throughout. a well-equipped gourmet kitchen with stainless, granite and stone throughout. Large entertainer's porch with wood burning fireplace, tree-lined back yard. See the Virgin River from your property.



If interested in this beautiful property visit our website:

www.brookstonepm.com



Or call

Ray 435-414-4500

Kamie 435-632-0088



(RLNE5925987)