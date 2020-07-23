All apartments in St. George
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:36 PM

991 Mulberry Drive

991 Mulberry Drive · (435) 414-4500
Location

991 Mulberry Drive, St. George, UT 84790

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 991 Mulberry Drive · Avail. now

$2,450

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2922 sqft

Amenities

Gorgeous custom 3 bedroom 2.5 bath luxury home! - Relax in this former Parade of homes beauty. This home features 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. Gorgeous master suite with walking shower and soaking tub.

The Tuscan design of this home, combined with its Old World flare, includes Alabaster lighting, solid 9' doors and cherry wood cabinetry throughout. a well-equipped gourmet kitchen with stainless, granite and stone throughout. Large entertainer's porch with wood burning fireplace, tree-lined back yard. See the Virgin River from your property.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 991 Mulberry Drive have any available units?
991 Mulberry Drive has a unit available for $2,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 991 Mulberry Drive have?
Some of 991 Mulberry Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 991 Mulberry Drive currently offering any rent specials?
991 Mulberry Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 991 Mulberry Drive pet-friendly?
No, 991 Mulberry Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. George.
Does 991 Mulberry Drive offer parking?
No, 991 Mulberry Drive does not offer parking.
Does 991 Mulberry Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 991 Mulberry Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 991 Mulberry Drive have a pool?
No, 991 Mulberry Drive does not have a pool.
Does 991 Mulberry Drive have accessible units?
No, 991 Mulberry Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 991 Mulberry Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 991 Mulberry Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 991 Mulberry Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 991 Mulberry Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
