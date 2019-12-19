All apartments in St. George
Home
/
St. George, UT
/
7 N Laquinta #7
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

7 N Laquinta #7

7 N Laquinta Dr · No Longer Available
Location

7 N Laquinta Dr, St. George, UT 84770
Sunbrook

Amenities

garage
pool
basketball court
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
7 N Laquinta #7 Available 06/16/20 *** Custom Home in Santa Maria at Sunbrook *** - 4 bedroom
3 bathrooms
2 car garage
1,800 sq. ft.
Built in 2004
Includes HOA amenities
Community pool inside and out, landscaping, and work out room and pickle ball and basketball
Fully landscaped
Available June 15th
Security Deposit $1,850
1-year lease
No Pets / No Smoking!
Credit Check Required
Application can be found on www.stgrentals.com
Application Fee is $40 per person over 18 years old
For More Information Contact Candice with KW St. George
Cell: 435-632-0248

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5439797)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7 N Laquinta #7 have any available units?
7 N Laquinta #7 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. George, UT.
What amenities does 7 N Laquinta #7 have?
Some of 7 N Laquinta #7's amenities include garage, pool, and basketball court. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7 N Laquinta #7 currently offering any rent specials?
7 N Laquinta #7 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7 N Laquinta #7 pet-friendly?
No, 7 N Laquinta #7 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. George.
Does 7 N Laquinta #7 offer parking?
Yes, 7 N Laquinta #7 does offer parking.
Does 7 N Laquinta #7 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7 N Laquinta #7 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7 N Laquinta #7 have a pool?
Yes, 7 N Laquinta #7 has a pool.
Does 7 N Laquinta #7 have accessible units?
No, 7 N Laquinta #7 does not have accessible units.
Does 7 N Laquinta #7 have units with dishwashers?
No, 7 N Laquinta #7 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7 N Laquinta #7 have units with air conditioning?
No, 7 N Laquinta #7 does not have units with air conditioning.
