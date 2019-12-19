Amenities
7 N Laquinta #7 Available 06/16/20 *** Custom Home in Santa Maria at Sunbrook *** - 4 bedroom
3 bathrooms
2 car garage
1,800 sq. ft.
Built in 2004
Includes HOA amenities
Community pool inside and out, landscaping, and work out room and pickle ball and basketball
Fully landscaped
Available June 15th
Security Deposit $1,850
1-year lease
No Pets / No Smoking!
Credit Check Required
Application can be found on www.stgrentals.com
Application Fee is $40 per person over 18 years old
For More Information Contact Candice with KW St. George
Cell: 435-632-0248
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5439797)