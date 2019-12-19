Amenities

garage pool basketball court clubhouse

Unit Amenities Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse parking pool garage

7 N Laquinta #7 Available 06/16/20 *** Custom Home in Santa Maria at Sunbrook *** - 4 bedroom

3 bathrooms

2 car garage

1,800 sq. ft.

Built in 2004

Includes HOA amenities

Community pool inside and out, landscaping, and work out room and pickle ball and basketball

Fully landscaped

Available June 15th

Security Deposit $1,850

1-year lease

No Pets / No Smoking!

Credit Check Required

Application can be found on www.stgrentals.com

Application Fee is $40 per person over 18 years old

For More Information Contact Candice with KW St. George

Cell: 435-632-0248



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5439797)