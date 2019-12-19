3439 Barcelona #45

Amenities

3 bedroom 2 1/2 bath townhome in Hidden Valley - This cozy 3 bedroom 2 1/2 bath townhouse is located in Hidden Valley. This townhome features an open floor plan with large kitchen and pantry. Nice size bedrooms and bathrooms, perfect for a family. It also has a spacious 2 car garage.



Adding to this homes appeal is the community pool, and fabulous neighbors. Close to several amenities, city park with splash pad, playground, tennis quarts all within walking distance. HOA included in the price.



