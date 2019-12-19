All apartments in St. George
3439 Barcelona #45
3439 Barcelona #45

3439 S Barcelona Dr · (435) 414-4500
Location

3439 S Barcelona Dr, St. George, UT 84790
Hidden Valley Townhomes

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3439 Barcelona #45 · Avail. now

$1,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1600 sqft

Amenities

garage
pool
playground
tennis court
3 bedroom 2 1/2 bath townhome in Hidden Valley - This cozy 3 bedroom 2 1/2 bath townhouse is located in Hidden Valley. This townhome features an open floor plan with large kitchen and pantry. Nice size bedrooms and bathrooms, perfect for a family. It also has a spacious 2 car garage.

Adding to this homes appeal is the community pool, and fabulous neighbors. Close to several amenities, city park with splash pad, playground, tennis quarts all within walking distance. HOA included in the price.

If interested in this property please contact
Ray Macfarlane
BrookStone Property Management
435-414-4500

www.brookstonepm.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3439 Barcelona #45 have any available units?
3439 Barcelona #45 has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3439 Barcelona #45 have?
Some of 3439 Barcelona #45's amenities include garage, pool, and playground. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3439 Barcelona #45 currently offering any rent specials?
3439 Barcelona #45 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3439 Barcelona #45 pet-friendly?
No, 3439 Barcelona #45 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. George.
Does 3439 Barcelona #45 offer parking?
Yes, 3439 Barcelona #45 does offer parking.
Does 3439 Barcelona #45 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3439 Barcelona #45 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3439 Barcelona #45 have a pool?
Yes, 3439 Barcelona #45 has a pool.
Does 3439 Barcelona #45 have accessible units?
No, 3439 Barcelona #45 does not have accessible units.
Does 3439 Barcelona #45 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3439 Barcelona #45 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3439 Barcelona #45 have units with air conditioning?
No, 3439 Barcelona #45 does not have units with air conditioning.
