One Of A Kind Downtown 3 Bed home!!! - This is the most unique home in all of St George. So much character, great view from the living room and a master suite that is raised off the main level by 6 steps for perfect privacy. Fully updated kitchen with granite counter-tops and all stainless steel appliances.

Washer and dryer included and can be removed upon request. Rent includes landscaping and pest control.



**Casita is occupied, please do not disturb tenant for showings, please call the office for information and showings**



NO PETS firm. NO smoking.



Apply today at https://www.redrockpropertymanagement.com/vacancies/



To schedule a showing contact Red Rock Property Management at 435-703-9946 or email questions@redrockcompanies.com.



