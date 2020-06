Amenities

Unobstructed views of St. George City and Pine Valley Mountain from this immaculate rim lot in Stone Cliff. Beautiful open floor plan with 3 bedrooms and 3 full baths. 3 car garage. Recently remodeled where the owner spent over $40,000 to update this great home. Huge windows to let in tons of natural light and take advantage of the views. Awesome patio to enjoy the view. Spacious living with plenty of storage.

Enjoy all the features of Stone Cliffs gated community with 24/7 security guard.

Amenities include:

Community Pool and Hot tub

Tennis Courts

Basketball Court

Clubhouse

Exercise/Weight room

Pets will be considered on a case by case basis.

