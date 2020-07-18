3859 Canyon River Way

Amenities

**Currently Occupied** Please call for showing!

Top Floor Unit with a Great View. Vaulted Ceilings, Lots of Natural Light coming in. Great Master Bath. Living room has a Beautiful Gas Fireplace to cozy up to on cold Winter Nights. The Kitchen has Newer Appliances. Bedrooms are good size and can fit traditional sized furniture. $45 application fee and monthly $25 Renters legal liability insurance, are separate. For more information or showing, please visit www.realpropertyslc.com or contact the office at 801-571-7400. Office is located at 5286 S Commerce Drive A-106 Murray UT 84107.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,395, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,300, Available 8/17/20



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed

