Last updated July 3 2020 at 12:08 PM

3859 Canyon River Way

3859 Canyon River Way · (801) 701-8048
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3859 Canyon River Way, South Salt Lake, UT 84119
South Salt Lake City

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 · Avail. now

$1,395

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1232 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
**Currently Occupied** Please call for showing!
Top Floor Unit with a Great View. Vaulted Ceilings, Lots of Natural Light coming in. Great Master Bath. Living room has a Beautiful Gas Fireplace to cozy up to on cold Winter Nights. The Kitchen has Newer Appliances. Bedrooms are good size and can fit traditional sized furniture. $45 application fee and monthly $25 Renters legal liability insurance, are separate. For more information or showing, please visit www.realpropertyslc.com or contact the office at 801-571-7400. Office is located at 5286 S Commerce Drive A-106 Murray UT 84107.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,395, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,300, Available 8/17/20

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3859 Canyon River Way have any available units?
3859 Canyon River Way has a unit available for $1,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 3859 Canyon River Way currently offering any rent specials?
3859 Canyon River Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3859 Canyon River Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 3859 Canyon River Way is pet friendly.
Does 3859 Canyon River Way offer parking?
No, 3859 Canyon River Way does not offer parking.
Does 3859 Canyon River Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3859 Canyon River Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3859 Canyon River Way have a pool?
No, 3859 Canyon River Way does not have a pool.
Does 3859 Canyon River Way have accessible units?
No, 3859 Canyon River Way does not have accessible units.
Does 3859 Canyon River Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 3859 Canyon River Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3859 Canyon River Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 3859 Canyon River Way does not have units with air conditioning.
