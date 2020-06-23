208 E 8920 S

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage new construction

Brand New Construction Town home in the Heart of Sandy - 4 Bedroom 3.5 Bathroom Town home.Located in a quiet, tucked away neighborhood, but with easy access to everything.



Walking distance to TRAX station



Close to shopping, transit, parks, and recreation. Access to I-15, hiking/biking/walking trails.



Open floor plan



Stainless steel appliances.



Granite countertops



Two-toned upgraded kitchen cabinets



Hard surface floors in main living area.



Upgraded carpets



Large laundry room on bedroom floor level



Vaulted master suite with huge walk-in closet



Two Car attached garage with enough driveway space for two more cars.



Large balcony off master bedroom



Fully finished basement with family room, bedroom and full bathroom.



No Pets Allowed



