All apartments in Sandy
Find more places like 1980 E Ashridge Cir.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sandy, UT
/
1980 E Ashridge Cir
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:18 PM

1980 E Ashridge Cir

1980 Ashridge Circle · (661) 644-8323
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Sandy
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

1980 Ashridge Circle, Sandy, UT 84093
Falcon Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 beds, 3 baths, $4970 · Avail. now

$4,970

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 3 Bath · 3200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
hot tub
Luxury Living near World Class Canyon Resorts - Property Id: 288845

Luxury home with detailed finishes. Located at the base of Little Cottonwood Canyon, near world class ski resorts, hiking, biking, fishing, golfing clubs. Close to downtown, airport and quick trip to Park City. Beautifully appointed with fruit trees, spa, deck and comfortable accommodations including granite counter bathrooms, spa tub, quartz counter kitchen, hardwood floors, ZGallerie furnishing and a large awning for enjoying the out doors under the comfort of shade.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/288845
Property Id 288845

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5813906)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1980 E Ashridge Cir have any available units?
1980 E Ashridge Cir has a unit available for $4,970 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1980 E Ashridge Cir have?
Some of 1980 E Ashridge Cir's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1980 E Ashridge Cir currently offering any rent specials?
1980 E Ashridge Cir isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1980 E Ashridge Cir pet-friendly?
No, 1980 E Ashridge Cir is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sandy.
Does 1980 E Ashridge Cir offer parking?
No, 1980 E Ashridge Cir does not offer parking.
Does 1980 E Ashridge Cir have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1980 E Ashridge Cir offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1980 E Ashridge Cir have a pool?
No, 1980 E Ashridge Cir does not have a pool.
Does 1980 E Ashridge Cir have accessible units?
No, 1980 E Ashridge Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 1980 E Ashridge Cir have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1980 E Ashridge Cir has units with dishwashers.
Does 1980 E Ashridge Cir have units with air conditioning?
No, 1980 E Ashridge Cir does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1980 E Ashridge Cir?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Icon 9700
9678 Kalina Way
Sandy, UT 84092
Axio 8400
32 East Princeton Drive
Sandy, UT 84070
Dry Creek at East Village
124 E Dry Creek Ridge Ln
Sandy, UT 84070
Legends at River Oaks
9425 S Riverside Dr
Sandy, UT 84070
Rockledge at Quarry Bend Apartments
903 East Cobblegate Drive
Sandy, UT 84094
Alpine Meadows
845 E 9000 S
Sandy, UT 84094
Hills at Sandy Station
132 E Sego Lily Dr
Sandy, UT 84070

Similar Pages

Sandy 1 BedroomsSandy 2 Bedrooms
Sandy 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsSandy Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Sandy Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Salt Lake City, UTWest Valley City, UTWest Jordan, UTOrem, UTMillcreek, UTSouth Jordan, UTLayton, UTMurray, UT
Draper, UTSouth Salt Lake, UTTaylorsville, UTMidvale, UTOgden, UTHerriman, UTBountiful, UTHolladay, UT
Pleasant Grove, UTNorth Salt Lake, UTRiverton, UTCottonwood Heights, UTClearfield, UTLehi, UTRoy, UTFarmington, UT

Nearby Neighborhoods

EdgemontCrescent White Willow
Sandy Civic Center

Apartments Near Colleges

Salt Lake Community CollegeLDS Business College
University of UtahWeber State University
Mountainland Technical College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity