1980 E Ashridge Cir

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities hot tub

Luxury Living near World Class Canyon Resorts - Property Id: 288845



Luxury home with detailed finishes. Located at the base of Little Cottonwood Canyon, near world class ski resorts, hiking, biking, fishing, golfing clubs. Close to downtown, airport and quick trip to Park City. Beautifully appointed with fruit trees, spa, deck and comfortable accommodations including granite counter bathrooms, spa tub, quartz counter kitchen, hardwood floors, ZGallerie furnishing and a large awning for enjoying the out doors under the comfort of shade.

No Pets Allowed



