Last updated June 19 2020 at 7:04 AM

10418 S Sage Canal Way

10418 S Sage Canal Way · (801) 901-0232
Location

10418 S Sage Canal Way, Sandy, UT 84070
Northwest Exposure

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

1 Bedroom

Unit Red Sage · Avail. Jul 1

$750

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 2200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
air conditioning
some paid utils
internet access
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
internet access
MALE SINGLE ROOM RENTAL - YOU ARE RENTING A SINGLE ROOM W/ Private bathroom. Non-LDS standards. Looking for Male roommates (age 25-35) to rent with access to all common areas for use with large living room, kitchen, patio.

MONTH-TO-MONTH LEASE.

The Townhome has a total of 4 bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms.

Rent is $850 with utilities included for single room w/ private bathroom. Room size 12x10

Located in Sandy in the Red Sage townhome neighborhood near shopping centers and 15 minutes from everything. Electric, heat, gas, internet, air conditioning, and water are included.

Text me at 801-901-0232 to schedule the best date and time. This property is managed by a responsible landlord who lives in the unit. looking for responsible renters that are okay with cleaning after themselves.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10418 S Sage Canal Way have any available units?
10418 S Sage Canal Way has a unit available for $750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 10418 S Sage Canal Way have?
Some of 10418 S Sage Canal Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10418 S Sage Canal Way currently offering any rent specials?
10418 S Sage Canal Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10418 S Sage Canal Way pet-friendly?
No, 10418 S Sage Canal Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sandy.
Does 10418 S Sage Canal Way offer parking?
No, 10418 S Sage Canal Way does not offer parking.
Does 10418 S Sage Canal Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10418 S Sage Canal Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10418 S Sage Canal Way have a pool?
No, 10418 S Sage Canal Way does not have a pool.
Does 10418 S Sage Canal Way have accessible units?
No, 10418 S Sage Canal Way does not have accessible units.
Does 10418 S Sage Canal Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10418 S Sage Canal Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 10418 S Sage Canal Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 10418 S Sage Canal Way has units with air conditioning.
