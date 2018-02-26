10418 S Sage Canal Way

Amenities

MALE SINGLE ROOM RENTAL - YOU ARE RENTING A SINGLE ROOM W/ Private bathroom. Non-LDS standards. Looking for Male roommates (age 25-35) to rent with access to all common areas for use with large living room, kitchen, patio.



MONTH-TO-MONTH LEASE.



The Townhome has a total of 4 bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms.



Rent is $850 with utilities included for single room w/ private bathroom. Room size 12x10



Located in Sandy in the Red Sage townhome neighborhood near shopping centers and 15 minutes from everything. Electric, heat, gas, internet, air conditioning, and water are included.



Text me at 801-901-0232 to schedule the best date and time. This property is managed by a responsible landlord who lives in the unit. looking for responsible renters that are okay with cleaning after themselves.