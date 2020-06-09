3666 Little Rock Ln

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities parking pool garage tennis court

You will fall in love with this charming townhome in the heart of Provo! Centrally located by Timpview Highschool, Little Rock Canyon, local shopping malls and more!



Spanning with over 3,500 square feet you will enjoy walk in closets, three cozy fireplaces, white appliances throughout the kitchen, washer and dryer, soft water, two car garage, spacious yard with mountain views, yard care provided, and a community swimming pool and tennis court.



No smoking.

No pets.



**TENANT TO PAY ELECTRIC AND GAS**

Looking for 10 month lease.



*Tenant to pay all utilities*



"TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING OR APPLY FOR A PROPERTY PLEASE VISIT OUR WEBSITE"

https://www.lehipropertymanagementinc.com/lehi-homes-for-rent



For further questions contact PMI at info.pmi@utah.com or call (801) 228-0124