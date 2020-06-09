All apartments in Provo
Find more places like 3666 Little Rock Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Provo, UT
/
3666 Little Rock Ln
Last updated June 9 2020 at 7:28 AM

3666 Little Rock Ln

3666 Little Rock Drive · (385) 282-4663
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Provo
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

3666 Little Rock Drive, Provo, UT 84604
Sherwood Hills

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$2,100

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 4 Bath · 3546 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
You will fall in love with this charming townhome in the heart of Provo! Centrally located by Timpview Highschool, Little Rock Canyon, local shopping malls and more!

Spanning with over 3,500 square feet you will enjoy walk in closets, three cozy fireplaces, white appliances throughout the kitchen, washer and dryer, soft water, two car garage, spacious yard with mountain views, yard care provided, and a community swimming pool and tennis court.

No smoking.
No pets.

**TENANT TO PAY ELECTRIC AND GAS**
Looking for 10 month lease.

*Tenant to pay all utilities*

"TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING OR APPLY FOR A PROPERTY PLEASE VISIT OUR WEBSITE"
https://www.lehipropertymanagementinc.com/lehi-homes-for-rent

For further questions contact PMI at info.pmi@utah.com or call (801) 228-0124

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3666 Little Rock Ln have any available units?
3666 Little Rock Ln has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3666 Little Rock Ln have?
Some of 3666 Little Rock Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3666 Little Rock Ln currently offering any rent specials?
3666 Little Rock Ln isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3666 Little Rock Ln pet-friendly?
No, 3666 Little Rock Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Provo.
Does 3666 Little Rock Ln offer parking?
Yes, 3666 Little Rock Ln does offer parking.
Does 3666 Little Rock Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3666 Little Rock Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3666 Little Rock Ln have a pool?
Yes, 3666 Little Rock Ln has a pool.
Does 3666 Little Rock Ln have accessible units?
No, 3666 Little Rock Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 3666 Little Rock Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3666 Little Rock Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 3666 Little Rock Ln have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3666 Little Rock Ln has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 3666 Little Rock Ln?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Provo 1 BedroomsProvo 2 Bedrooms
Provo 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsProvo 3 Bedrooms
Provo Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Salt Lake City, UTWest Valley City, UTWest Jordan, UTSandy, UTOrem, UTMillcreek, UT
South Jordan, UTMurray, UTDraper, UTSouth Salt Lake, UTTaylorsville, UTMidvale, UT
Herriman, UTBountiful, UTHolladay, UTPleasant Grove, UTNorth Salt Lake, UTRiverton, UT

Apartments Near Colleges

Brigham Young University-ProvoSalt Lake Community College
LDS Business College
University of Utah
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity