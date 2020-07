Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities parking playground bbq/grill

357 S State St #3 - (NEW) Available 07/31/20 Darling Canyon Village Town Home - Newer 2 bed 2.25 bath unfurnished townhome. Large dining room and kitchen areas. Master suite has large closet space. Small private patio in back. Tucked in the back corner away from the busy streets. You'll feel like you're in a hidden, off-the-beaten-path oasis in the community area with BBQ pads under pergolas and a small area with swing sets. Close to schools, shopping, and public transit.

Come take a look! Washer/Dryer not included - there are hookups



Pictures are of similar Town Home.



FEES:

Application Fees: $35/adult

Rent: $1100

Deposit: $1100 *

Lease Initiation Fee: $150

Required Liability Insurance/Administrative Fee: $12.50/mo (unless covered under personal renters insurance)



No Pets Allowed



