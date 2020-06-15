All apartments in Provo
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:21 PM

270 S 700 W

270 South 700 West · (385) 259-7140
Location

270 South 700 West, Provo, UT 84601
Franklin

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 270 S 700 W · Avail. now

$1,900

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 2210 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Newly remodeled 3 Bedroom and 1 Bathroom Provo Home! PET FRIENDLY!! - Newly remodeled 3 Bedroom and 1 Bathroom Provo Home! This stunning property offers top of the line Kitchen Appliances (Refrigerator, Stove/Oven, Dishwasher, etc.), Beautiful Quartz Counter Tops, Newly Remodeled Flooring, Brand New Cabinets, and Freshly Painted Walls! Includes Washer and Dryer Hookups. PET FRIENDLY!

This Property is a perfect home for a small family or college students! Close to downtown Provo and is located in a very safe and established neighborhood. Come take a tour of your future home today!

(RLNE5849017)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 270 S 700 W have any available units?
270 S 700 W has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 270 S 700 W have?
Some of 270 S 700 W's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 270 S 700 W currently offering any rent specials?
270 S 700 W isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 270 S 700 W pet-friendly?
Yes, 270 S 700 W is pet friendly.
Does 270 S 700 W offer parking?
No, 270 S 700 W does not offer parking.
Does 270 S 700 W have units with washers and dryers?
No, 270 S 700 W does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 270 S 700 W have a pool?
No, 270 S 700 W does not have a pool.
Does 270 S 700 W have accessible units?
No, 270 S 700 W does not have accessible units.
Does 270 S 700 W have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 270 S 700 W has units with dishwashers.
Does 270 S 700 W have units with air conditioning?
No, 270 S 700 W does not have units with air conditioning.
