Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:56 PM

1760 N Willowbrook

1760 Willowbrook Dr · (385) 429-2984
Location

1760 Willowbrook Dr, Provo, UT 84604
Grand View North

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1760 N Willowbrook · Avail. now

$1,250

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1120 sqft

Amenities

pool
pool table
racquetball court
tennis court
clubhouse
hot tub
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
pool table
racquetball court
hot tub
tennis court
Willowbrook Condo for rent! - Great location for this Willowbrook Condo between BYU and UVU. Just a few blocks from UVRMC, close to Provo High, shopping and restaurants. Clubhouse with lots of amenities including a pool, party room, billiards, hot tub (getting fixed), tennis court and raquetball court. Please call Kendall Miner, Property Manager, at 385-429-2984 for details and to schedule a showing. Applications online at www.UtahRentals.com.

Application Charge: $35.00
One time lease initiation fee: $150
Rent: $1250
Deposit: $1250 OAC

(RLNE4223258)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1760 N Willowbrook have any available units?
1760 N Willowbrook has a unit available for $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1760 N Willowbrook have?
Some of 1760 N Willowbrook's amenities include pool, pool table, and racquetball court. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1760 N Willowbrook currently offering any rent specials?
1760 N Willowbrook is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1760 N Willowbrook pet-friendly?
No, 1760 N Willowbrook is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Provo.
Does 1760 N Willowbrook offer parking?
No, 1760 N Willowbrook does not offer parking.
Does 1760 N Willowbrook have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1760 N Willowbrook does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1760 N Willowbrook have a pool?
Yes, 1760 N Willowbrook has a pool.
Does 1760 N Willowbrook have accessible units?
No, 1760 N Willowbrook does not have accessible units.
Does 1760 N Willowbrook have units with dishwashers?
No, 1760 N Willowbrook does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1760 N Willowbrook have units with air conditioning?
No, 1760 N Willowbrook does not have units with air conditioning.
