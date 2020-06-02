1670 Hickory Lane - 1

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher in unit laundry oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse gym on-site laundry parking playground pool

Nice Willowbrook ground floor condo. Walking distance to UVRMC and bus lines to BYU and UVU. Easy care, no carpet, just tile throughout. 3 BR, 1.5 BA, comes with washer/dryer. Quiet community with playgrounds and a pool for hot summer days. No pets. No smokers/vapers. Call/text Property Manager, Leuri, @ 801-735-1942 for details and to schedule a showing. Applications online at www.presidiopm.com. Renter's Insurance required. Offered by Presidio Property Management

