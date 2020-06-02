All apartments in Provo
Last updated June 2 2020 at 10:50 AM

1670 Hickory Lane - 1

1670 Hickory Lane · (801) 735-1942
Location

1670 Hickory Lane, Provo, UT 84604
Grand View North

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. Jul 1

$1,275

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1120 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
Nice Willowbrook ground floor condo. Walking distance to UVRMC and bus lines to BYU and UVU. Easy care, no carpet, just tile throughout. 3 BR, 1.5 BA, comes with washer/dryer. Quiet community with playgrounds and a pool for hot summer days. No pets. No smokers/vapers. Call/text Property Manager, Leuri, @ 801-735-1942 for details and to schedule a showing. Applications online at www.presidiopm.com. Renter's Insurance required. Offered by Presidio Property Management
Great ground floor unit in Willowbrook Community. Easy access to State Street and Columbia Lane. Walking distance to UVRMC.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1670 Hickory Lane - 1 have any available units?
1670 Hickory Lane - 1 has a unit available for $1,275 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1670 Hickory Lane - 1 have?
Some of 1670 Hickory Lane - 1's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1670 Hickory Lane - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
1670 Hickory Lane - 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1670 Hickory Lane - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 1670 Hickory Lane - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Provo.
Does 1670 Hickory Lane - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 1670 Hickory Lane - 1 does offer parking.
Does 1670 Hickory Lane - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1670 Hickory Lane - 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1670 Hickory Lane - 1 have a pool?
Yes, 1670 Hickory Lane - 1 has a pool.
Does 1670 Hickory Lane - 1 have accessible units?
No, 1670 Hickory Lane - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 1670 Hickory Lane - 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1670 Hickory Lane - 1 has units with dishwashers.
Does 1670 Hickory Lane - 1 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1670 Hickory Lane - 1 has units with air conditioning.
