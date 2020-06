Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful condo in 3/Floor. 3 bedroom with 2 baths. Close to I-15! Quiet neighborhood and mountain view. It provides Fridge, washer and dryer.

Pet deposit will be add $500. Total security deposit will be $1800. non-refundable deposit is $250 for deep cleaning carpet!

Carpet is new and provide Fridge, washer and dryer!

Any damage-see the addendum and tenant need to responsible to repair or pay!