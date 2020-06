Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

This gorgeous 5 Bed 3.5 Bath comes with granite counter tops, spacious rooms, walk in closet,vaulted ceilings,water softener and much more.



No smoking.



No pets.



**TENANT TO PAY ALL UTILITIES**



"TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING OR APPLY FOR A PROPERTY PLEASE VISIT OUR WEBSITE"

https://www.lehipropertymanagementinc.com/lehi-homes-for-rent



For further questions contact PMI at info.pmi@utah.com or call (801) 228-0124