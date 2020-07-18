All apartments in Pleasant Grove
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

1635 W 50 N

1635 West Robinson Lane · (385) 429-2984
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1635 West Robinson Lane, Pleasant Grove, UT 84062
Sam White's Lane

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1635 W 50 N · Avail. now

$1,425

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1425 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
pool
media room
Pet Friendly Pemberly Condo - Imagine a quick commute home with time to relax with friends, then watch the sunset glow on the mountains from your top floor condo living room! You can even setup a family party in the clubhouse, theatre, and pool! Enjoy more time for you, with a location in the coveted Pemberley Community, just 5 min from the freeway, along multiple routes! Just blocks away from Mahogany Hills Elementary, close to Macey's and minutes from shopping and restaurants in American Fork! This stunning townhome boasts an upgraded kitchen including stainless steel appliances!

This condo is PROFESSIONALLY MANAGED!!! That means a LOT to you! No scheduling with the owner just to pay your rent! Everything is done online (application, lease, rent payments, repair requests, etc). No waiting all week while your dishwasher is broken, so the owner can just come jury-rig it! Repairs are done quickly by licensed professionals! No wondering if you'll get your deposit back, or if it was spent on the owner's vacation! Deposits are held in a trust account, and dispositions are handled promptly and fairly upon move out.

Tenant pays Electricity and Gas Utilities.
Tenant will be required to have Renters Insurance.
12 month lease.

- ABSOLUTELY NO SMOKERS/VAPERS -
- PETS ALLOWED (with additional deposit and rent)

***Application Instructions: Go to www.UtahRentals.com and fill out an application for each adult***
NOTE: Your application will be reviewed. If we both decide to proceed with the application, Credit and Background screenings are required for all prospective tenants over 18 years old. There is a $35 fee per screening.

IMPORTANT - Deposit is due BEFORE Move-in.

LEASE INITIATION CHARGE: One time after lease is signed $150
RENT: $1425 / month
DEPOSIT: $1425 OAC
Liability Insurance: $12.50 (waived if you provide your renters insurance declaration page)

Contact Kendall Miner with any questions or to schedule a showing. 385-429-2984.

(RLNE4224792)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1635 W 50 N have any available units?
1635 W 50 N has a unit available for $1,425 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1635 W 50 N have?
Some of 1635 W 50 N's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1635 W 50 N currently offering any rent specials?
1635 W 50 N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1635 W 50 N pet-friendly?
Yes, 1635 W 50 N is pet friendly.
Does 1635 W 50 N offer parking?
No, 1635 W 50 N does not offer parking.
Does 1635 W 50 N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1635 W 50 N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1635 W 50 N have a pool?
Yes, 1635 W 50 N has a pool.
Does 1635 W 50 N have accessible units?
No, 1635 W 50 N does not have accessible units.
Does 1635 W 50 N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1635 W 50 N has units with dishwashers.
Does 1635 W 50 N have units with air conditioning?
No, 1635 W 50 N does not have units with air conditioning.
