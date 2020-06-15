Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace furnished patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage internet access

1860 Lucky John Drive Available 07/01/20 Classic Park Meadows Home - Beautiful Park Meadows home, 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath, 2 car attached garage. Perfectly located directly on the bus route, right behind Park City High School & TMMS. Large flat lot, 2 gas fireplaces, large outdoor deck, fun sun room. Rustic charm of old Park City with a modern updated kitchen. Home comes completely furnished and ready for move in.



Available for a 12 month+ lease. Sorry NO smoking. Pets OK with additional deposit. Tenant pays gas, electric, water, sewer, and optional cable/internet.



Please call for an appointment to view.



Disclaimer: Please verify all information directly on www.mtnpm.com. Third party website listings may not be reliable.



(RLNE4862451)