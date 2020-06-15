All apartments in Park City
1860 Lucky John Drive

1860 Lucky John Drive · (435) 649-6743
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1860 Lucky John Drive, Park City, UT 84060

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1860 Lucky John Drive · Avail. Jul 1

$4,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2132 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
internet access
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
internet access
1860 Lucky John Drive Available 07/01/20 Classic Park Meadows Home - Beautiful Park Meadows home, 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath, 2 car attached garage. Perfectly located directly on the bus route, right behind Park City High School & TMMS. Large flat lot, 2 gas fireplaces, large outdoor deck, fun sun room. Rustic charm of old Park City with a modern updated kitchen. Home comes completely furnished and ready for move in.

Available for a 12 month+ lease. Sorry NO smoking. Pets OK with additional deposit. Tenant pays gas, electric, water, sewer, and optional cable/internet.

Please call for an appointment to view.

Disclaimer: Please verify all information directly on www.mtnpm.com. Third party website listings may not be reliable.

(RLNE4862451)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1860 Lucky John Drive have any available units?
1860 Lucky John Drive has a unit available for $4,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1860 Lucky John Drive have?
Some of 1860 Lucky John Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1860 Lucky John Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1860 Lucky John Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1860 Lucky John Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1860 Lucky John Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1860 Lucky John Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1860 Lucky John Drive does offer parking.
Does 1860 Lucky John Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1860 Lucky John Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1860 Lucky John Drive have a pool?
No, 1860 Lucky John Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1860 Lucky John Drive have accessible units?
No, 1860 Lucky John Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1860 Lucky John Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1860 Lucky John Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1860 Lucky John Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1860 Lucky John Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
